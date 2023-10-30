Resident Evil Village and RE:4 Remake for iOS/macOS

So I didn't/haven't recorded any gameplay, but I've been fiddling more recently with RE:Village and RE:4 on my 12.9" iPad Pro M2 + Pro Controller.



My initial thoughts on Village is that the game looks incredibly good. I wish I could easily throw on a frame counter, but I know of no way how to. However it definitely feels like it's playing fluidly. There is an option to control the Hz of the display, and I've left it at 120. I haven't done much testing on this either, but it may be worth testing "Variable" instead. It also has options for MetalFX. I haven't done full testing, but I am running the game at native (which is 2.7x2k) using MetalFX Quality and it's smooth and clean (there is the faintest amount of flickering on very thin objects that are slowly moving like tree branches. But considering that's a worst case scenario, it looks very good and definitely not at all noticeable unless pixel peeping). Dropping it into Performance modes introduces moire and grainy artifacting. However I don't think it's necessary to do on this device. HDR works nicely out of the box and I can only imagine how much more amazing this game would look with RT.



I heard that DF didn't like Village's menus and control over image which surprised me, because it gives good info on how much RAM is necessary to play with the settings that are selected. Though I admit I do experience crashing when flipping through resolution selection.

I have basically everything maxed out except for textures, which I've limited to High 3GB and Shadows which I have on High and not Max. Set this way it says I'm using 7.037GB out of 7.859GB available RAM. Technically I could increase either the textures or shadows and still be inside available RAM, but I just felt like leaving a little space would make issues creep up less.



RE:4 has NO settings like this. And I can straight up say it looks like not only is it running at a lower resolution, it's also using performance MetalFX, as a result, everything looks very grainy. Quickly spot checking it on things like Leon's hair make it super obvious and even the fonts in the menu are obviously grainy. I wish that there was some control over the visuals and performance in this game because theoretically it an RE:Village are running a similar/same engine and RE:4 looks noticeable worse. Uncertain if RE:4 just has way more complexity necessitating this, but I feel like all the control got stripped out, not allowing me to find out.

I'm assuming it's running in 1080p + MetalFX Performance Mode, as 2.7k on RE:Village in Performance Mode doesn't look this bad.

I assume it looks far better on macOS.



I hope Capcom isn't planning on leaving things like this. While Village's menus might've been too complicated for a lot of novice phone gamers, it was welcomed for me. I think there is some balance that can be struck between complexity and IQ. Far more than this anyway.





Would love to hear other people's experiences on this. Both of these titles are the "best looking" titles currently available on iOS particularly showing off both RT and HDR. Alien Isolation also being a great looking full blown title.