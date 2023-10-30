Resident Evil Village and RE:4 Remake for iOS/macOS

U

UnknownSouljer

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Sep 24, 2001
Messages
8,806
It just dropped on the iOS store and about a month ago came out on the macOS App store. It has a demo version which is free! And from now until November 20th, the full game can be unlocked for $14.99. After which it will go up to $39.99. So it seems like if you want this game and are okay with the Apple/Mac/iOS exclusivity that price wise it competes with whatever you'd pay on Steam (etc) during a sale.
This is the first title that has been ported to native Metal that features MetalFX tech. The up-scaler was praised by Digital Foundry as being "similar to DLSS". More or less guaranteeing that whatever Apple ARM device you play on you'll get a nice looking image and a playable frame-rate. This game only works on Apple ARM devices, so it is clearly cutting off "legacy gaming" from Intel/x86.

I'm currently downloading it on my 12.9" M2 iPad Pro (in combination with Nintendo Switch Pro Controller). And while I don't normally play RE games, I've been looking for ways to flex the M2 chip. If anyone wants to mention their experiences on iPhone 14/15 Regular/Pro/Max or on other iPhone/iPads, this would be the place to do it.
 
Last edited:
UnknownSouljer said:
It just dropped on the iOS store and about a month ago came out on the macOS App store. It has a demo version which is free! And from now until November 20th, the full game can be unlocked for $14.99. After which I'm sure it will go up to $39.99. So it seems like if you want this game and are okay with the Apple/Mac/iOS exclusivity that price wise it competes with whatever you'd pay on Steam (etc) during a sale.
This is the first title that has been ported to native Metal that features MetalFX tech. The upscaler was praised by Digital Foundry as being "similar to DLSS". More or less guaranteeing that whatever Mac ARM device you play on you'll get a nice looking image and a playable frame-rate.

I'm currently downloading it on my 12.9" M2 iPad Pro (in combination with Nintendo Switch Pro Controller). And while I don't normally play RE games, I've been looking for ways to flex the M2 chip. If anyone wants to mention their experiences on iPhone 14/15 Regular/Pro/Max or on other iPhone/iPads, this would be the place to do it.
Click to expand...
It’s 15 pro only. Doesn’t work on any of the older iPhone chips.
 
UnknownSouljer said:
Thank you for the correction. A shame, but also understandable. It is one of the few titles that's also taxing on Apple's desktop arm chips.
Click to expand...
I think it has to do with the fact that the 15 pro chip is the first iPhone chip with the neural/ai engine which is needed for Apples version of ai upscaling. Of course, M1/M2 have had the neural engine as well. It’s nice to see Apple open this up to developers for ai upscaling finally, because up until now the neural engine has been pretty useless outside of like 1 application.
 
Mchart said:
I think it has to do with the fact that the 15 pro chip is the first iPhone chip with the neural/ai engine which is needed for Apples version of ai upscaling. Of course, M1/M2 have had the neural engine as well.
Click to expand...
Some version of Apple's Neural Engine has been available since A11(?), in the iPhone X. But as you say may require some specific engine. Or simply is just a speed thing. I tend to think it's just an overall speed thing. Speed of the chip itself, speed of the GPU cores, speed of the AI cores, etc.
Everything on A17 Pro got a big swing vs previous generations. The A15/A16 were basically the same chip (as is A17 non-pro), as TSMC was having trouble getting their smaller nodes to work properly. Apple was stuck essentially doing a refresh for a number of years.

From M1=>M2 as an example the number of AI cores stayed the same, but Apple claimed they doubled the performance. I would imagine it's similar on A17 Pro.
 
Last edited:
Once all of you get your M3 machines, would love to see your performance in this title, especially with RT!
 
So I didn't/haven't recorded any gameplay, but I've been fiddling more recently with RE:Village and RE:4 on my 12.9" iPad Pro M2 + Pro Controller.

My initial thoughts on Village is that the game looks incredibly good. I wish I could easily throw on a frame counter, but I know of no way how to. However it definitely feels like it's playing fluidly. There is an option to control the Hz of the display, and I've left it at 120. I haven't done much testing on this either, but it may be worth testing "Variable" instead. It also has options for MetalFX. I haven't done full testing, but I am running the game at native (which is 2.7x2k) using MetalFX Quality and it's smooth and clean (there is the faintest amount of flickering on very thin objects that are slowly moving like tree branches. But considering that's a worst case scenario, it looks very good and definitely not at all noticeable unless pixel peeping). Dropping it into Performance modes introduces moire and grainy artifacting. However I don't think it's necessary to do on this device. HDR works nicely out of the box and I can only imagine how much more amazing this game would look with RT.

I heard that DF didn't like Village's menus and control over image which surprised me, because it gives good info on how much RAM is necessary to play with the settings that are selected. Though I admit I do experience crashing when flipping through resolution selection.
I have basically everything maxed out except for textures, which I've limited to High 3GB and Shadows which I have on High and not Max. Set this way it says I'm using 7.037GB out of 7.859GB available RAM. Technically I could increase either the textures or shadows and still be inside available RAM, but I just felt like leaving a little space would make issues creep up less.

RE:4 has NO settings like this. And I can straight up say it looks like not only is it running at a lower resolution, it's also using performance MetalFX, as a result, everything looks very grainy. Quickly spot checking it on things like Leon's hair make it super obvious and even the fonts in the menu are obviously grainy. I wish that there was some control over the visuals and performance in this game because theoretically it an RE:Village are running a similar/same engine and RE:4 looks noticeable worse. Uncertain if RE:4 just has way more complexity necessitating this, but I feel like all the control got stripped out, not allowing me to find out.
I'm assuming it's running in 1080p + MetalFX Performance Mode, as 2.7k on RE:Village in Performance Mode doesn't look this bad.
I assume it looks far better on macOS.

I hope Capcom isn't planning on leaving things like this. While Village's menus might've been too complicated for a lot of novice phone gamers, it was welcomed for me. I think there is some balance that can be struck between complexity and IQ. Far more than this anyway.


Would love to hear other people's experiences on this. Both of these titles are the "best looking" titles currently available on iOS particularly showing off both RT and HDR. Alien Isolation also being a great looking full blown title.
 
Last edited:
Just as another follow up, the macOS version of RE:4 can also be demoed, so I threw that on my M1 Max machine. Game runs flawlessly, every setting is maxed out, MetalFX Performance Mode, HDR looks great. I caught a very small amount of traversal stutter, which I think is just from area transitions.

It makes the iPadOS version all the more disappointing. Literally the entire "Graphics Menu" section that is available on macOS isn't present as I mentioned before, when it is present in RE:Village on iPadOS. I sincerely hope they create an update to allow settings adjustments, as there is just a night and day difference between RE:4 and Village even on iPadOS due to not being able to control graphics settings.

I'm not like a super RE guy, so not sure if I'll keep playing this through. Still very curious about how RT performs on macOS and iOS. Maybe in another few years when I get a Mac with RT hardware I'll finally get to find out for myself.

As another side note, RE:4 supports universal purchase. Buy once and have it on both macOS and on iOS devices. RE:Village does not. So you'd have to buy it twice if you want it on both.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top