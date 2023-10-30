Resident Evil Village and RE:4 Remake for iOS/macOS

UnknownSouljer
It just dropped on the iOS store and about a month ago came out on the macOS App store. It has a demo version which is free! And from now until November 20th, the full game can be unlocked for $14.99. After which it will go up to $39.99. So it seems like if you want this game and are okay with the Apple/Mac/iOS exclusivity that price wise it competes with whatever you'd pay on Steam (etc) during a sale.
This is the first title that has been ported to native Metal that features MetalFX tech. The up-scaler was praised by Digital Foundry as being "similar to DLSS". More or less guaranteeing that whatever Apple ARM device you play on you'll get a nice looking image and a playable frame-rate. This game only works on Apple ARM devices, so it is clearly cutting off "legacy gaming" from Intel/x86.
I'm currently downloading it on my 12.9" M2 iPad Pro (in combination with Nintendo Switch Pro Controller). And while I don't normally play RE games, I've been looking for ways to flex the M2 chip. If anyone wants to mention their experiences on iPhone 14/15 Regular/Pro/Max or on other iPhone/iPads, this would be the place to do it.
