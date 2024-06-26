Resident Evil Trilogy (1996-1999)

Armenius

Armenius

Extremely [H]
Joined
Jan 28, 2014
Messages
43,135
The original, fixed camera versions of the Resident Evil trilogy are being released on GOG. They are updated to run on Windows 10 and 11 with an updated DirectX renderer, more graphics options, full support for modern controllers, and improved video playback. The first game is available today, with the other two releasing later this year. The first game is the completely uncut version of the game, including the full FMV at the start of the game.

The bundle is $25, and the other two games will be added to your account when they're released.
https://www.gog.com/en/game/resident_evil_bundle

The first game is available separately for $10, so I assume the other two will be as well. So you're saving $5 with the bundle.
https://www.gog.com/game/resident_evil
 
More info on the updates/additions, as well as commentary from the folks at GOG:


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o38wFuD3Wag

I didn't realize that they were working directly with Capcom on these ports. I love all of the little inclusions and fan nods. It's about time these original games were updated. The RE1 and RE2 remakes were nice additions to the series but just like Tomb Raider: Anniversary, they can not be considered the definitive editions - they changed up so many things that they should be counted as separate entries entirely.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top