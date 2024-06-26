Resident Evil Trilogy (1996-1999)

Armenius
The original, fixed camera versions of the Resident Evil trilogy are being released on GOG. They are updated to run on Windows 10 and 11 with an updated DirectX renderer, more graphics options, full support for modern controllers, and improved video playback. The first game is available today, with the other two releasing later this year. The first game is the completely uncut version of the game, including the full FMV at the start of the game.
The bundle is $25, and the other two games will be added to your account when they're released.
https://www.gog.com/en/game/resident_evil_bundle
The first game is available separately for $10, so I assume the other two will be as well. So you're saving $5 with the bundle.
https://www.gog.com/game/resident_evil
