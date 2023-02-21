Reservoir Question

Hey there, not new to watercooling but new to cylindrical reservoirs. I've been using bay reservoirs the entire time, but my new case (and many others) omit that possibility. So I'm going with a standard cylinder type reservoir, but I have a few questions:



1) Does the short tube coming down from the top really matter?

2) Does the plastic plate that some have matter, and does it have to be on the bottom?

3)Does having dual D5 pumps affect what type of reservoir I should be looking for?

4) Is there a "best" design I should be looking at, or what sort of features should I look for?



Thanks for any information anybody is able to provide.