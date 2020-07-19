Res opinions

Hey everyone, looking for some advise on a replacement reservoir. I've got an Alphacool 15192 Eisbecher 250mm res that keeps leaking from the bottom / threads area. I've tried draining and re-tightening multiple times and am quite frankly tired of messing with it. I don't see how it's leaking the seal looks just fine, and I've even tried a bit of o-ring lube the last time I too it apart.



I'm considering either an EK-Quantum Kinetic TBE 200 Reservoir with D5 Body or a Heatkiller Tube Reservoir, 150mm for D5 Pump w/ the multiport top. Was wondering if anyone had any suggestions / comments between the two or any other alternatives to look at. I've got a D5 pump with EK top right now and think it would look better in my setup to just mount it with the res instead of how I have it. I'm not opposed to just another standalone res though, I just want something that won't leak and has a top port inlet for the return.