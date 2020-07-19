Res opinions

W

WackyWRZ

n00b
Joined
Mar 3, 2016
Messages
30
Hey everyone, looking for some advise on a replacement reservoir. I've got an Alphacool 15192 Eisbecher 250mm res that keeps leaking from the bottom / threads area. I've tried draining and re-tightening multiple times and am quite frankly tired of messing with it. I don't see how it's leaking the seal looks just fine, and I've even tried a bit of o-ring lube the last time I too it apart.

I'm considering either an EK-Quantum Kinetic TBE 200 Reservoir with D5 Body or a Heatkiller Tube Reservoir, 150mm for D5 Pump w/ the multiport top. Was wondering if anyone had any suggestions / comments between the two or any other alternatives to look at. I've got a D5 pump with EK top right now and think it would look better in my setup to just mount it with the res instead of how I have it. I'm not opposed to just another standalone res though, I just want something that won't leak and has a top port inlet for the return.
 
H

hititnquitit

Gawd
Joined
Apr 16, 2018
Messages
670
Either one should do the job. Altho you can probably fix your current res with a little silicone caulk.
 
N

Nimisys

Fully [H]
Joined
Jun 20, 2000
Messages
18,413
I'd say a little caulk OP, as I have had terrible luck with tube reservoirs, in general. So if you can fix the leak, might as well do it vs buying into another one. This last go around, I said fuck it and made my own.
 
W

WackyWRZ

n00b
Joined
Mar 3, 2016
Messages
30
Just wanted to thank everyone for the ideas. Well unfortunately after looking to go the caulk route I found multiple cracks through the threads on the bottom.

The res isn't even that old, and Alphacool was of no help since I didn't buy it from them. They linked me to where I could buy a replacement tube that's out of stock and gonna cost $30 with shipping. It appears to be OOS everywhere in the US that I look too. Luckily I bought it from Amazon and they're allowing a return of it. Got a new Heatkiller D5 res and couldn't be happier!
 
