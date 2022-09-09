Requesting help with VPN Bridging

We're running a hub and spoke network at work for multiple sites, I need to setup bridges for one specific device to trick it into thinking it is part of the hubs' network to see a device there.



The devices are unifi access hubs, unifi tried to force people into a cloud subscription for multiple sites but we had it working when I was using Dell SonicWALLs to serve as bridges so I know it can be made to work... we switched to unifi udm pros which don't do bridges, not that we want to in this environment. Wish we still had the dells, it would be overkill for this but I could make it work!



I have two options as I can see them:

Reuse some windows 10 PCs between the hub and spokes, bridge them, and use a usb ethernet adapter to hook up the spoke device, dhcp it to the hub network. I've never setup two windows machines as a bridge before, only played with Hamachi or hosting dns/dhcp services. I couldn't find enough info on this when digging, but I did find that tinc has a windows port...



Or



Get a cheap Linux based solution and use tinc or similar to bridge, needing 2+ lan ports. I've seen ~$30 vpn routers on Amazon with openwrt and similar that support bridging. They would go for that over a raspberry setup hands down...



Any help is greatly appreciated.