Requesting a Printed Part. (Edit: problem solved)

N

NightReaver

Apr 20, 2017
3,432
Pretty much I swapped in a new board with dual Z drivers, forgot to divide the old current value in half (was doing this pretty sleepy), and started an overnight print.

Motors overheated the petg mounts and now my z axis is totally out of commission.


Anybody willing to print me up a couple of parts (will attach the stl) and I can cover shipping+ a small fee if you really want one.

Can be any material. Any color. I only need them to last 1 print to make my own in petg (unless you want to do that or use stronger). Only real requirement is 50% infill for strength.

*Edit* Attached the stl in a 7zip file. 2 will be required.
 

  2_MotorMountTensionerArm_V3.6.stl.7z
    29.8 KB · Views: 0
ah that sucks man are these big parts? I got a little ole ender 3 around here
 
Since he forgot about this thread, i'll update lol.
I had reached out via PM.
NightReaver said:
Hey thanks for the message. In the meantime I was able to get a friend to make some temp parts in pla that ended up working out. I'll update my post.
