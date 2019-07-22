Request for very simple script.

Hi, Sorry to bother you with this but I know very little about scripting.
I'm looking for a file that I could run that would select a already running WinAmp and press 'c' (the pause button).
I'm running Windows 10 Pro.
I've been trying to look up on how to do this but cant put it together in my head. Can anyone help?
Regards,
Tar.
