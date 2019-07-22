Request for very simple script.

A lot depends upon what language you're willing to use. "Script" is not well defined as to what tools you can use.



The basic notion is to obtain a handle to the desktop (the parent to all top level windows), loop through all that exist looking for the winamp name (probably part of the title), then sending a message to that app for the keystroke for the 'c'.



I think C# and VB can do this (I don't use either much), but it is certainly possible in C/C++ (not exactly for a novice, though).