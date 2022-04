6211 | TrueCrypt RIPEMD160 + XTS 512 bit | Full-Disk Encryption (FDE)

6212 | TrueCrypt RIPEMD160 + XTS 1024 bit | Full-Disk Encryption (FDE)

6213 | TrueCrypt RIPEMD160 + XTS 1536 bit | Full-Disk Encryption (FDE)

6241 | TrueCrypt RIPEMD160 + XTS 512 bit + boot-mode | Full-Disk Encryption (FDE)

6242 | TrueCrypt RIPEMD160 + XTS 1024 bit + boot-mode | Full-Disk Encryption (FDE)

6243 | TrueCrypt RIPEMD160 + XTS 1536 bit + boot-mode | Full-Disk Encryption (FDE)

6221 | TrueCrypt SHA512 + XTS 512 bit | Full-Disk Encryption (FDE)

6222 | TrueCrypt SHA512 + XTS 1024 bit | Full-Disk Encryption (FDE)

6223 | TrueCrypt SHA512 + XTS 1536 bit | Full-Disk Encryption (FDE)

6231 | TrueCrypt Whirlpool + XTS 512 bit | Full-Disk Encryption (FDE)

6232 | TrueCrypt Whirlpool + XTS 1024 bit | Full-Disk Encryption (FDE)

6233 | TrueCrypt Whirlpool + XTS 1536 bit | Full-Disk Encryption (FDE)

Thanks - that's actually about 5% faster than my 3090!As far as your question - I'm not totally sure. But if you run "hashcat --help" you can see all the hash modes, and this shows up for TrueCrypt:I'm not sure if there are others in that list - but those are the ones that jumped out at me.