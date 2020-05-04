Replacing Apple AirPort Extreme Router. Need Recommendations

I have an Apple Airport Extreme Router for several years and its been very reliable. I'm going to replace it with a new router. I really don't need a WiFi 6 (AX) router since all of my devices are on WiFi 5. I'm thinking of spending from $160 to $200 on a router. The router is going to be in my bedroom. I recently tried out the Netgear R7000p and it had issues with disconnecting wireless devices, I had to reboot it several times a day and it has bright led lights that couldn't let me sleep. I really need to have at least an AC2200 router. I'm looking for speed, security, and reliability. I don't need a bulky router. I've been researching these routers for the past a few days:

1. Asus RT-AX58U

2. Google Nest WiFi Router



Which router is the best option?