Replacing 38" ultrawide. Suggestions?

So I sold my desktop last year because I was traveling so much. I bought a laptop with a 1080p 244Hz IPS panel, and it's juicy.

For the first time, yesterday, I plugged up to my monitor that I didn't sell, an Acer XR382CQK. It's a 38" ultrawide 3840x1600 75Hz with very limited free sync range. Well, it's basically a slideshow to me now after being on the 244Hz.

So! I'm going to replace it. I'm building a new rig later this year after Zen3 releases that will likely involve a 4900x and a RTX3090. I need a new monitor! I would like to stick with UW and the 38" area, and gsync would be great. I'll go bigger but not smaller. I would also like to stay with IPS because those colors, but if their is better tech, I'm all ears(eyes).

So, what's out there?