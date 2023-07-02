Replacing 1660 laptop

NightReaver
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Apr 20, 2017
- Messages
- 3,035
Hey there, family friend asked what I can come up with as a desktop replacement for a 1660 laptop. After looking around I stumbled upon a powercolor rx6600 at microcenter down to $180 new.
Seems to be a good bit more powerful than a 1660 and pretty low price for a rx6600. Thoughts?
Card in question:
https://www.microcenter.com/product...hter_Dual-Fan_8GB_GDDR6_PCIe_40_Graphics_Card
Seems to be a good bit more powerful than a 1660 and pretty low price for a rx6600. Thoughts?
Card in question:
https://www.microcenter.com/product...hter_Dual-Fan_8GB_GDDR6_PCIe_40_Graphics_Card
Last edited: