Replacement WiFi Router for my dad

I need to replace my dads aging Apple Airport Extreme with something new. It's been unsupported for years now, and the only reason why I haven't done anything sooner is because it's sits behind his ISP's gateway and I've just been dealing with double-NAT until now. Now that I have the time to completely update his internet hardware in his house, it's time to shitcan the old Airport.

Any recommendations for something from a reputable brand that has modern WiFi as well as a few RJ45 ports for wired connections? Looking to keep the price under $200ish. He only has 300mbit of downstream bandwidth currently and I doubt that will increase significantly in the near future.

Although it's outside the budget I had in mind, I'm very heavily leaning towards a Ubiquity Dream Router currently. I haven't been able to find anything from any other brand that convinces me otherwise, but I'm still open to options.
 
you could go the new ultra gateway plus a standard AP for similar cost. but the dream router should work great as well. bonus you would have remote access.
 
One thing I would caution about is if his setup 'just works', might be best to just leave it alone as you may end up with more problems than you're trying to solve. If I would have updated any of my parents' computers I would have lost a year teaching them the new OS and they would have been so frustrated with the changes that it would have completely cratered productivity. Something to keep in mind.

If he's not going over 300Mb, even a used router that's still got current updates will work fine. Remember that newer routers = newer wifi which may be a problem for legacy 2.4Ghz stuff.
 
I’m getting rid of the ISP provided gateway, so this AirPort Extreme is going to be connected directly to the internet and I have 0 confidence in is security at this point. So I need something to replace it.
 
Just looked up the exact model, it’s from 2009…

Fuck me dead, I’m shocked it’s still working at all now.
 
Is it one of those 'we're going to start charging you $20/mo if you don't get your own modem' situations? Or are you just trying to eliminate that double-nat because that's been causing issues?
 
lol. That's newer than a lot of stuff I'm using, haha. Computer stuff was made better the further back you go. ;) I've still got running P3s that I didn't restore but have just kept using. :D
 
It’s Wide Open West. They no longer offer cable TV and are skyrocketing the costs because he still has cable TV.

So, in order to save money I’m migrating his phone to a voip service, cable TV to an iptv service and bought my own modem to get rid of the rented gateway.
 
Ah makes sense.
 
None specifically as that's far newer than I've dealt with and far more on the consumer side. But I do like Asus as I have an older one that I use just as an AP and really like it a lot. Their products have a following for a reason for sure.
 
TP-Link ER605 V2 Wired Gigabit VPN Router @ $59.99
TP-Link TL-SG1005P, 5 Port Gigabit PoE Switch, 4 PoE+ Ports @65W @ $44.99
TP-Link EAP225 Omada AC1350 Gigabit Wireless Access Point @ $53.99

Gets you a solid setup for <$200. For a basic home install I would probably skip setting up the Omada portion and just do them standalone via their own web GUIs. I'd take this over any Ubiquiti or consumer wifi router deployment personally. You could even skip the switch if you have enough ports provided on the router and just get a cheap POE injector to save a few more bucks.
 
This, but don't skip the Omada portion. The remote management of everything is very helpful. I've given this setup to several people who are mostly tech literate. Then remote managed just to double check. If I still had parents I'd use this setup. Though there is a part of me, that would tell anyone with parents, skip anything with remote management and just go over to their house everytime there is a problem.
 
I love my dream router, I personally love the remote management/cloud type features. Makes it easy to diagnose or fix things without even standing up let alone being on site..

Then again besides one room that I think has something interfering? It just works! That room can be iffy sometimes. A downstairs access point is on the agenda to attempt to 'fix' that but who needs perfect wifi in the bathroom? It just bothers me.
 
How do you run the Omada controller for other people? Like I run it in a docker container at home on a Debian VM, but I wouldn't want the trouble of managing this for a friend/family member and I wouldn't want to spend the extra money on the dedicated hardware controller.

I think it's perfectly acceptable to help friends and family with something simple like Chrome Remote Desktop on their PC/laptop. But with this router you should be able to setup a WireGuard or OpenVPN connection without Omada if you wanted to go as far as being able to get directly to the network. Most people don't care about metrics on their WiFi they just want it to work. And you can usually get your total data usage monthly from a provider, not needing this from the router.
 
The physical setup then using the VPN functions on the ER605 work great and that is one option, as you then can use the local GUI after you have setup the VPN correctly. The hardware controllers go as cheap as $60 on sale, or run the free software like you do. I helped fully remotely (zero touch), so used the cloud controller, it has trial licenses, but even then its $10/year per device. The cloud controller has more ability than either the software or the hardware variant, assuming the AP is omada capable (note the 225 above is not, only the router is omada capable).
 
This is actually what I do. I don't have any wan-side remote management enabled since that's also an attack vector. Just keep it all on the LAN or VPN.
 
Have almost the exact same need ie replacing parent's ancient gear. Would prefer not to buy more Fortigear for them and these TP-Link devices may do the job. Nail up an ipsec tunnel and manage it all from here. Just to be clear the router and AP have built in ui and no sort of app or cloud access is actually required yes?
 
solid choices IMO. This combo or the new Unifi+AP Gateway with a lite switch would be good as well with Cloud remote access
 
Thanks for the vids! Placed the order for ER and AP. Will do most of the preconfig here and do the install over Easter. After all, what are holidays with the family for if not tech support? :)
 
man my mom is still living on my old airport extreme lol. I ask every few months if theres any issues and it works, im sure security is basically a neon welcome sign but for her phone and smart tv, not much to fear. doesnt even use a pc lol.

thing gets so warm though probably would be good for a coffee cup warmer.
 
Almost any NAT router is pretty much bulletproof until there's some port opened for something. Remote login, upnp, etc., are actually all the problems. Lock that sucker down and you can use anything you want because packets aren't getting through.

If it's getting that warm, I would check the power supply for proper voltage/ampage. I know when these aren't right for a device, heat can be a byproduct. From what I remember, it uses a pretty high amp 5v or 12v adapter so if the voltage is wrong, that would do a lot towards heat.
 
It's always been warm. Its the big tower version, AC powered. It isnt dangerous just as far as routers go it has always felt warm. 120v 1.5A, its gonna make some heat.
 
Ah yes, the 'newer' one than the one I have, lol. Yeah, that is a lot of power for sure--180w for a router! :eek: That's max of course, but even 1/3 of that for a router is a lot. But you figure out the operating cost per year and all the time and hassle to replace it, it's more cost effective to just let it keep working. :D
 
I hated replacing it. Was dated of course and I outgrew it. But damn i did stream music at my old house on the other side of a 2acre pond from that thing haha.
 
When something works so well, it's hard to replace--because it works so well! I tend to let stuff just keep working. Power is only one consideration as most older stuff ends up in landfills and that's a bigger waste imo.
 
There’s a Ubiquity Dream Router in the FS/FT section right now. I’m trying to see if I can get that.

I forgot until today when I spent some time at my dad’s that the Airport has using is also the Time Capsule for his iMac. Do even after I replace this router, I’ll still need to keep this running as a Time Capsule.

I also discovered another big reason to upgrade too. Nearly everything in his house connects using WiFi, and the Airport only has draft-802.11n.
 
Thatll be good, then you can manage things remotely pretty easily if you even have to. My home network is all unifi and rarely touch anything.
 
