Replacement WiFi Router for my dad

I need to replace my dads aging Apple Airport Extreme with something new. It's been unsupported for years now, and the only reason why I haven't done anything sooner is because it's sits behind his ISP's gateway and I've just been dealing with double-NAT until now. Now that I have the time to completely update his internet hardware in his house, it's time to shitcan the old Airport.



Any recommendations for something from a reputable brand that has modern WiFi as well as a few RJ45 ports for wired connections? Looking to keep the price under $200ish. He only has 300mbit of downstream bandwidth currently and I doubt that will increase significantly in the near future.



Although it's outside the budget I had in mind, I'm very heavily leaning towards a Ubiquity Dream Router currently. I haven't been able to find anything from any other brand that convinces me otherwise, but I'm still open to options.