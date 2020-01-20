Replacement Mobo / CPU for HTPC

Hey all, I have an ancient HTPC that I think has a mobo that is dying. I mean the thing is like 11 or 12 years old, but suddently it isn't seeing hard drives...2 drives and all at once it can't see either. The case is good as is the power supply, and I have ample storage space. What I was thinking of doing was buying a new Mobo, CPU, and RAM. I'd possibly also buy like a 256 gb SSD for the OS drive. I used to run Windows Media Center, but the last month I've been doing Plex and am getting used to it, so if I stay with Plex, the graphics on this system don't matter too much because I'm just serving them out to my fire stick or whatever. Considering this ancient system has done fantastic as an HTPC, I can't imagine anything new would need much horsepower to do the job, but I would like to "modernize" since the current system is so old, but no reason to blow a lot of money on it unnecessarily. I would love suggestions as this is the community that helped me with the first build. Thanks