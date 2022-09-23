Replacement for Silverstone FT02

Since 2011 I have been the proud owner of the Silverstone FT02 which I've upgraded a couple of times now. I just pulled the trigger on a Gigabyte 3070 Ti Aorus Master and realized this card is not going to fit without modifying the middle fan and may overheat in the 90 degree orientation anyway. So now I am trying to figure out if I need to purchase a new case as well and what case to go with if so.



I love this case and while there are some decent designs out there these days it seems like not a lot of cases really come close to this case in terms of cooling, dust reduction and noise. I have been looking over what Silverstone offers these days and theres a few cases that look ok but you know how it is when you upgrade, you want some thing better.



So what if anything is better than the FT02? Budget isn't a huge concern. I just want something sleek, has a window or glass panel, some RGB doesn't bother me but nothing overkill. Any suggestions?