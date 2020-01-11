Replace UBNT AP-AC-Pro with TP-Link EAP245v3?

A little frustrated with some things with UBNT, and looking to redo some of my home network stuff, on a whim I purchased a TP-Link EAP245v3. From what I've read it's faster than my current AC-Pro, and since it has a standalone controller in the AP I can get rid of my Unifi controller. Despite my frustrations with UBNT, wifi has been very stable since switching to Unifi. My biggest two concerns are security and stability, but the speed is a benefit. Should I just keep what I have with the Unifi setup and deal with UBNT's headaches, or change over to the newer TP-Link (and deal with their headaches I suppose)? Most of the time the speed increase would be minimally noticeable, but I've added more wireless stuff that will probably benefit. I'd really like to try Ruckus or something but the cost is a little more prohibitive.