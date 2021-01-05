Replace router and range extender with?

Our current setup:Our church has a router located in an office and the wifi signal must go from the office, through a cinder block wall, and reach tothe far end of a big building 75 feet from the wall. The current router just barely reaches, so we recently added a range extender.The problem with the RE is that it changes the IP address and somehow messes with the MAC addresses of some of the hardware, whichis a problem for us.So, I am looking for a new router with the following requirements:1) Wifi must reach 75 feet away with a fairly strong signal.2) Cost of less than $125 (less is better)3) Guest account4) Guest account with adjustable bandwidth (We currently have this, but may not be needed, so is optional)5) Wall mountable assuming this does not hinder performance (see #1 above)6) Has at least 4 ethernet ports