replace 'rotating RGB light with ARGB.

I'm now onto re building my personal PC into a DIYPC- A5 BK case ( cheap case but aesthetically pleasing to me ) I've built one other computer into this case and that is a Dell mobo I5 3570/ RX580 rig.. Anyway the only thing I do not like about this case is there is an LED light on the front that is RGB but it just goes in a color pattern that repeats. It's also powered by Molex. Is there anything I can do to get it to light up ARGB? I was thinking a stick on RGB strip but that is way too long. This RGB 'thing' is probably the size of a quarter. uses pretty much a white reflective magazine paper as a backer and is held on with a couple screws