Repeating WiFi into metal building

I am looking for an (hopefully) inexpensive way to extend WiFi into a metal shed. There is wifi outside, but thanks to essentially being a Faraday cage I can not get WiFi into the shed to control a WiFi outlet to turn a small heater off and on. I have been looking a bit but havent quite found what I was looking for in regards to WiFi repeaters. I am thinking ideally I would have one that I could mount inside and run an antenna outside so that it can grab the WiFi signal and repeat it inside the shed. Any suggestions on how to best do this would be appreciated. Obviously there will want to be a level of outdoor rating for the stuff that is going to be stuck outside.