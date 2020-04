Repeating WiFi into metal building

point to point would be used to go from your main network location to the outside of the "shed" with a strong, encrypted signal dedicated to the backhaul link. You run cable from the main router or a switch to the station on the main building, and another cable from the station on the "shed". This cable then goes into a switch of its own where you will then connect a general use access point for wifi within the building as well as to anything else you need in there. The LiteBeamAC gen 2 listed above is very good and what I would recommend as well. Or if you are shooting the signal from one hangar or control tower to another building like a mile away but have perfect line of sight, then you could go with a more directional PowerBeam with IsoBeam antenna on it for more rejection of outside signals and tighter beam of your own to interfere less with others.



If this is at an actual airport there may be regulations about doing this sort of thing though. You might need special clearances or permits due to the strong, directional wifi used. You know how government regulators are when it comes to not messing with air traffic control systems.