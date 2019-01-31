Repeating WiFi into metal building

Hi there,My name is John and I'm new to this site, but read through your posts and couldn't help but sign up so I could offer help.I have used products similar to those found in the link below. The suggestion assumes you have power there considering what you are using it for. I feel like this would be an inexpensive fix, well under $100. So you plug the unit into one outlet near your router and connect it using Cat5 - Cat6 (Ethernet) cable. It then pushes the signal along the 110 volt power all over your house as well as this shed. You pick this signal up on the other end, in a reversal sort of way, by plugging the second into the power outlet and then running your Cat cable into the device you want to control or into a normal wifi unit. It is simple, requires no unusual knowledge of anything, and it is actually very fast. Arguably, I had this in a bedroom of my garage as the wifi signal couldn't make it and the booster lagged. This screamed faster than the wifi signal I had right next to the wifi router using a laptop.This is certainly easier and cheaper and much more secure than any other option I viewed above. And the additional benefit, you can hook up to 16 of these devices, depending on the brand. So if you have a place that gets poor wifi signal, you can hook an additional unit up, run an Ethernet wire to the device, and you're in business. Good luck, sorry for the late post.