Wondering what are peoples' experiences here regarding repasting laptops.



I own a Dell G15 5510, with specs:



CPU: Intel i7 10870H

GPU: RTX 3060 mobile

RAM: 32GB Corsair Vengeance 3200mhz

HD: Stock 500GB NVME



I only recently starting attempting to use it for newer games and actively monitor the performance. At stock the CPU and GPU temps predictably went sky-high, with mid 90's celcius on the CPU, and mid to upper 80's on GPU. It was idling around low 60s C on the CPU, then I went and turned off the turbo for the CPU and it still idles in the mid 50's, which seems a bit high to me still. I'm thinking to try repasting the CPU and GPU, and maybe even repadding the VRMs and see if there are any improvements. I read pretty extensively about which types of pastes work the best on laptops to avoid the pump out effect, and decided to try Thermalright TFX. Not expecting a massive improvement, but a few degrees celcius lower would be welcome.



What are your experiences with repasting laptops? Any special advice? I'll report back on my results when the paste arrives in the mail, and try to set up a realistic comparison scenario of before and after.