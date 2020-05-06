Renting a powerful cloud PC

I've been checking out cloud alternatives to a desktop computer. Mainly for gaming, but I'm interested in other stuff.
I came across Shadow.
www.shadow.tech
It seems to offer a pretty powerful cloud PC.
4k with Ray Tracing
Titan RTX equivalent GPU
4ghz 6 core CPU
32gb ram
1TB+ storage
All that for $40/month
Considering a PC like that would cost $3000+, I'm thinking this ain't such a bad deal, especially if they keep upgrading to the latest Titan since I will upgrade every second year to a €1500 GPU.
And it's a full-fledged PC. I can download torrents, edit photos, play games, etc.
The first downside would be lag, but I have a 1gbit up/down connection. The second downside is it's not available in Sweden yet, haha.
I looked at alternatives like GeForce now and Stadia, but GeForce Now is terrible in its free form and it doesn't offer 4k which is a must. And it's not a full PC offering.
Stadia is just a cloud console where you even have to buy your games again.
What other alternatives are out there?
Of course, I'm looking for something that won't limit me if I decide to pirate a movie...
