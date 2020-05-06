Renting a powerful cloud PC

I've been checking out cloud alternatives to a desktop computer. Mainly for gaming, but I'm interested in other stuff.I came across Shadow.It seems to offer a pretty powerful cloud PC.4k with Ray TracingTitan RTX equivalent GPU4ghz 6 core CPU32gb ram1TB+ storageAll that for $40/monthConsidering a PC like that would cost $3000+, I'm thinking this ain't such a bad deal, especially if they keep upgrading to the latest Titan since I will upgrade every second year to a €1500 GPU.And it's a full-fledged PC. I can download torrents, edit photos, play games, etc.The first downside would be lag, but I have a 1gbit up/down connection. The second downside is it's not available in Sweden yet, haha.I looked at alternatives like GeForce now and Stadia, but GeForce Now is terrible in its free form and it doesn't offer 4k which is a must. And it's not a full PC offering.Stadia is just a cloud console where you even have to buy your games again.What other alternatives are out there?Of course, I'm looking for something that won't limit me if I decide to pirate a movie...