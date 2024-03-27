Renesas Introduces Industry’s First General-Purpose 32-bit RISC-V MCUs with Internally Developed CPU Core

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
11,322
RISC-V FTW

“Key Features of the R9A02G021 MCU Group
  • CPU: RISC-V core at 48MHz, 3.27 Coremark/MHz
  • Memory: 128KB code flash, 16KB SRAM (12KB and ECC SRAM 4KB) and 4KB data flash
  • Power Consumption: 162µA/MHz (Active power), 0.3µA (SW Standby), 4µs (Standby wakeup)
  • Serial communications interfaces:UART, SPI, I2C, SAU
  • Analog peripherals: 12-bit ADC and 8-bit DAC
  • Temperature range: -40°C to 125°C (Ta)
  • Operating voltage range: 1.6 to 5.5V
  • Packages: 16 WLCSP, 24/32/48 QFN package (QFP option)
The R9A02G021 RISC-V MCUs are fully supported by Renesas’ e² studio Integrated Development Environment (IDE), offered to customers at no cost. The comprehensive toolchain includes a code configurator, the LLVM compiler and a fast prototyping board (FPB). Complete development environments are also available from Renesas’ partners: IAR with its Embedded Workbench IDE and I-jet debug probe, and SEGGER with the Embedded Studio IDE, J-Link debug probes and Flasher production programmers. Supporting documentation includes the FPB user manual, a Getting Started guide, schematics, Bill of Materials (BOM), and Gerber files.”

Source: https://www.renesas.com/us/en/about...bit-risc-v-mcus-internally-developed-cpu-core
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top