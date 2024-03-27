Renesas Introduces Industry’s First General-Purpose 32-bit RISC-V MCUs with Internally Developed CPU Core

erek
RISC-V FTW
“Key Features of the R9A02G021 MCU Group
Source: https://www.renesas.com/us/en/about...bit-risc-v-mcus-internally-developed-cpu-core
