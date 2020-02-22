Rendering Anxiety From the 90s Can I multitask At Same Time?

King_Potato






I have these memories of using render and cd burning software in the 90s and If I used the computer for anything else while it was rendering, even to the point where I let a screen saver activate, It could cause errors and artifacts in the final product.

Even to this day I feel a little weird doing other stuff while something is rendering.

I think it's because the 90s was a time when computers still had a hard time with audio and obviously video software.

Is there any reason to worry about browsing the web while encoding/rendering this day and age? Could you even play a 3d game at the same time now?
 
Zepher








I haven't done any 3D rendering in almost 2 decades so I can't answer that but rendering/encoding in Premiere Pro and Handbrake have no issues when I browse the web or do other stuff on the machine.
Can't game on the systems since the CPU's are usually pegged at 100% but the computer is still usable web browsing and watching videos.

You can burn discs and use the machine as well with no issues.
