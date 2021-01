Melvang said: Not planning on just cutting. Paranoid about wires touching and I hate dealing with tape residue. I am fairly decent with an iron. I have desoldered switches from a couple cheap alps keyboards without lifting any pads, replaced switches on a plate mount Roswill, and my Das Keybaords. Click to expand...

Not to discourage you from soldering as thats the best way to do it but you wouldnt have too worry about wires touching. If you cut them around the same length and cut cleanly the installation is enough to prevent it. I do it frequently for psus I'm using for other projects.