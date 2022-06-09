Removing MDRAID set without having the drives around (oops).

I'll admit I did a dumb on this one. TL;DR - removed RAID (external JBOD) from a system with the plans of reconfiguring it elsewhere, now that system takes 1.5 minutes extra to boot (waiting on the drives that aren't there anymore) because I was stupid and forgot to clean it all up ~before~ removing the drives. Can't seem to get it removed... System was off when JBOD was pulled.



Longer:

Had a 4x8T R5 using MDRAID on a Ubuntu 20.04 box (all for backups; data is annoying and time-consuming to recreate, but non-critical and low-priority if lost, so we weren't worried about it being a massive R5 set or the R5 write hole). These were all on an external JBOD in a different room from the source data, and the noise of the enclosure was driving folks nuts (plus restore/backup speeds sucked over the mesh network), so we pulled it, direct connected it to the server generating the data, and reconfigured with windows storage spaces (it's a windows app).



Ever since, of course, the workstation in question takes 1.5 minutes to boot as it's looking for the drives. Oops. I yanked everything from fstab and /etc/mdadm/mdadm.conf and then regenerated the initrd (sudo update-initramfs -u), which means instead of saying "Waiting on /dev/md0" it now says "waiting on UUID BLAH" during that boot process (image attached).



I'm positive I missed a step, but I can't figure out where it would be. Anyone got a clue for the idiot?



Well nevermind. The moment I went to get the latest picture, it's apparently fixed. Mong the merciless strikes again - he just wanted me to post that I was an idiot before letting it work.