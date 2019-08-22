Removing AM4 Socket Cover

borncrusader said:



Could someone help me with this please? I'm looking to clean my AM4 socket on my MSI motherboard. It appears to have some debris that needs to be removed. I couldn't find any information on how to remove the socket to clean it.The closest I found to this was this post - https://hardforum.com/threads/broke-am4-socket-cover.1979556/ which shows that it can be done although the OP does not go into detail on how to do this.I also came across this video on YouTube () to remove an AM3 socket but the CPU latch isn't as easy to remove on AM4 as it is on AM3.Could someone help me with this please? Click to expand...

In the very rare case you still need this, here you have how to remove the socket cover for am4