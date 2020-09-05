Well, didn't really know where to put this so I figured in the audio area LOL



What I am trying to find is some removable speaker mounts.



Here is what I've got:

I have some mobile speakers for my RV. I had them on some Velcro strips but in the heat the glue on the Velcro just keeps letting go on the side of the trailer.



I'm looking for some pretty flat mounts that I can install on the side of the RV and hang the speakers on them when sitting outside. Don't always need them out there so something I can just maybe slide out off the outside wall?



I don't have a problem with mounting the brackets permanently to the outside but want the speakers to be removable at night and during the winter.



I hope this all makes sense. LOL