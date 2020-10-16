Rejoining World of Warcraft after a 14 year hiatus. 2020 is surreal.

I played World of Warcraft from launch through the Burning Crusade before quitting because it was taking up too much of my life.

Fast forward to a week ago when my girlfriend casually mentioned she’d be interested in playing, and a fire has been lit.

Neither of us were aware of the big changes Shadowlands was bringing, and it feels like now is the perfect time to dive back in.

The game is so much more enjoyable now then when I last played, it’s almost like it’s not the same game. The graphics look better than I was expecting as well.

Anyone else here play? If so, what are some good resources for learning what is going on? So much has been added to the game since I last played that it’s though to know what I’m missing out on.
 
Ive been playing since vanilla, and the last several expansions have been like brand new games. Comparing to BC and it is a whole different game. The new game comes with exiled reach that walks new characters through how to play the game and their class. I played through it on beta and it seems they finally got a good way to teach players.
 
