Refresh rate vs in-game FPS experience

so was playing star wars - outlaws and noticed horrendous screen tearing

turned on fps counter via steam overlay.. hitting 30s

so i tweak my graphics settings and achieve 90+ fps but game still feels like trash

until a friend asked me if my display is really running at the rated 240 Hz

soon as i set it.. (must of reset to 60 after a recent fresh driver install and i forgot) buttery smooth as expected.

—-

now here’s where some questions come into play

another friend before swears the only way to se any benefit of that 240 Hz refresh rate is to hit 240+ fps

well i told him the refresh subjectively mattered big time for me even at low fps

even at 30 fps with 240 Hz is significantly more smooth than 60 Hz even if it doesn’t really impact input latency.. the visual experience is massively improved

he says that’s nonsense and my PC must be completely misconfigured

[note: i don’t use vsync or gsync mostly]

is he right?
 
