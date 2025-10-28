  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

Refresh Rate = Vertical Banding/ Dirty Screen Effect?

therealjustin

therealjustin

Limp Gawd
2FA
Joined
May 19, 2008
Messages
483
My new Alienware AW3425DW QD-OLED has some gnarly vertical banding and dirty screen effect on darker grays such as 5%, and one spot in particular near the center of the display on the very top that is the most pronounced. I was just curious if a cable swap would change anything, so I switched from the included HDMI 2.1 cable to DP 1.4 and to my surprise it worked!


The banding and DSE were substantially lessened, but it worked because it dropped my refresh rate to 165Hz from 240Hz. If I change it back to 240Hz the DSE returns regardless of which cable I use or if DSC is selected.

What exactly is going on here? How can refresh rate have an effect on vertical banding? My brain cannot figure this one out.
 
Imo would have to be either the encoder or gpu, else maybe dirty power causing the "dirty screen" (assuming you mean fuzz or something like that?).

As for banding, is it not tearing from vsync being disabled? If not, I have no idea.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top