So I wanted a second keyboard for my setup on the other side of the wall, and I wanted it cheap.

Cheap, but with EVERY feature I wanted. A few macro buttons, volume knob, media controls, and of course, RGB.



Well, I first bought a Corsair K55. I usually have a certain feeling about Corsair. Maybe I think the brand has some element of false elitism. =p

So my expectations weren't low exactly, but not all that high either.

I bought it anyway because it basically had what I needed. Well, take a guess how moving from a sweet SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL to a membrane mushboard feels.



It was like dipping my fingers into wet, rotting bananas. And the RGB had three zones, instead of per-key. Ugh. UGLY!

I demand beautiful RGB. I didn't become a hardware enthusiast purely for performance. I need RGB!

The LEDs the keyboard DID have, as indicators for numlock and capslock and stuff were ridiculously bright. Ow.



I immediately returned it and got the Redragon K586 Pro.



The Redragon brand has the opposite issue as Corsair: It carries a dinky aura. Cheap. Not just cheap, but "budgety."

But I'm not about to ignore the fact that it had everything I wanted. Double the price, sure, but I didn't feel like gambling on serious cheapos was paying off.



Still half the price of a Apex Pro fullsize.



So here it is, being typed on. It's a bit loud, but satisfying if you don't mind Blue style switches. I don't.

I personally love it. For the price, it's wonderful. Actually, even if this was marketed by a different brand as some high-end keyboard for $150 instead of $100, but was exactly the same, I'd still say it's worth it.

Maybe I'd prefer Brown style, but I've only known magnetic Hall Effect and old-style membrane, before mechanical was popular. (Old style membrane was actually kinda nice sometimes.)



The K586 feels nice to type on, the RGB is lovely, and it has every feature I want.



Although the software is not exactly comprehensive, it at least stays out of the way, so I can set it and then close it completely and the settings are saved to the keyboard itself.

As it should be. Anyways, if you need a $100 keyboard packed with features, then get this. My typing speed is great on this, and it feels nice to use. The keys go down with an expected amount of force, and they pop back up just as you'd expect. It's nice for the price for sure.



If there is one future upgrade I'd give this keyboard, it'd just be some new keycaps.

There's nothing exactly wrong with them, but they're for sure "styled" with a cute, geeky font. I don't mind it, but at the same time, it's a bit "gamery."



Furthermore, I really have to stress that the RGB software is lacking in customizability. I seriously hope they continue to update their RGB software.

It's hard to define my personal RGB style and fashion with such limited options. It's either pure rainbow, or mono-color.

And the macro defining function in the software looks incomplete and unusable. I have no idea how to assign it. It's like it's half programmed, but the programmer hasn't finished it yet.



However, if you look at the manual very carefully, and really get to know it, apparently you can set most functions with keyboard shortcuts.

Whew. What a hassle compared to just using a nice GUI. It is what it is though.



Still, I'd recommend it if you want macro buttons, media controls, and a volume roller knob. Everything works correctly, but is certainly limited by the simple fact that this is indeed a budget product.