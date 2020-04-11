Redoing computer/case layout, need airflow advice

I currently have a Corsair Carbide Air 540 that I got when they first came out. It's currently housing my old z68 system; the CPU is cooled with a Corsair h100i.
For my new build (Asrock TaiChi next week! yay!) I am ditching water cooling and going back to air with a Noctua NH-D15. This leaves my top fan slots empty.
I can do two 140mm fans in front and on top and one in back. I am planning on keeping this rig as quiet as possible while still doing some mild overclocking.
Which fans should face which direction? Should the front two and top two be intake, with one exhaust? Should I only have two intake fans and have the top and rear fans be exhaust?
Thank you for your advice!
For my new build (Asrock TaiChi next week! yay!) I am ditching water cooling and going back to air with a Noctua NH-D15. This leaves my top fan slots empty.
I can do two 140mm fans in front and on top and one in back. I am planning on keeping this rig as quiet as possible while still doing some mild overclocking.
Which fans should face which direction? Should the front two and top two be intake, with one exhaust? Should I only have two intake fans and have the top and rear fans be exhaust?
Thank you for your advice!