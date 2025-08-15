  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Redditor Scores Radeon AI PRO R9700 in Retail

“The Radeon AI PRO R9700 is intended by AMD to be an edge AI accelerator, combining the AI acceleration capabilities of the RDNA 4 architecture, with 32 GB of memory, for accelerating AI models with larger parameter counts. It's based on the same 4 nm "Navi 48" silicon as the Radeon RX 9070 XT gaming GPU, which it maxes out, enabling all 64 compute units present on the silicon. The GPU offers a peak INT4 throughput of 1,531 TOPS, and peak FP16 throughput of 95.7 TFLOP/s. GIGABYTE includes access to its in-house AI TOP utility with this card.”

1755268941107.png

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/339957/redditor-scores-radeon-ai-pro-r9700-in-retail-for-usd-1220
 
I still have my 9700 in a box somewhere. I was going to put it in a shadow box.
 
