erek
[H]F Junkie
2FA
- Joined
Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 13,154
“The Radeon AI PRO R9700 is intended by AMD to be an edge AI accelerator, combining the AI acceleration capabilities of the RDNA 4 architecture, with 32 GB of memory, for accelerating AI models with larger parameter counts. It's based on the same 4 nm "Navi 48" silicon as the Radeon RX 9070 XT gaming GPU, which it maxes out, enabling all 64 compute units present on the silicon. The GPU offers a peak INT4 throughput of 1,531 TOPS, and peak FP16 throughput of 95.7 TFLOP/s. GIGABYTE includes access to its in-house AI TOP utility with this card.”
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/339957/redditor-scores-radeon-ai-pro-r9700-in-retail-for-usd-1220
