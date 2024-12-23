Red vs Blue build log

Red ​

Maingear Apex distro

EKWB Supremacy Edge Red/plexi (1/100 so fairly rare)

EKWB FC7990 SE I'm actually not an EK fanboy, just hard to find 7990 blocks these days

Bitspower Leviathan XF 240

Barrowch Chameleon fish 240 Red/Acrylic

Scythe Gentle Typhoons

Blue ​

EK distro that was designed for an O11D that I got cheap open box

Thermochill PA 120.4 that's coming out of retirement

I've got a dirty old 420mm in the front for mock up but might just get another 480 to put up top and leave the front as intake.

Currently have a Swiftech Apogee Drive II mounted on the board because I thought I was trying to stuff a loop in the Maingear Shift... May switch to a Heatkiller IV.

Titan Black has a Heatkiller block already on it

Lian Li uni fans... Acquired a ton of these for cheap and have been looking for a way to use them up

Phanteks PH-F140HP II - Again, been wanting to use these up for a while.

Howdy.Sadly, ExtremeHW hasn't found a new owner so the forums will likely be shutting down soon. Decided to relocate this build log I had just started over there.I thought it would be cool to do a couple of "throwback" builds with Intel + Nvidia vs. All AMD. I'm using the term throwback loosely since the hardware isn't all from the same era but the core components are mostly from around a decade ago. I'm sure the scope will continue to creep and the Intel system will end up way faster. I've already picked up a 2nd Titan Black and PPCS still has some old 780ti/Titan blocks in stock.Parts Lists:CPU: AMD FX-9590Motherboard: Asus Crosshair V Formula-ZGPU: Radeon HD 7990RAM: Either some black and red Adata XPG 2133 Cl10 or some EVGA 1866 CL9 that I know worksStorage: A pair of m.sata Samsung drives on a Vantec RAID card , an Intel 750 series PCIe drive, and a WD Black spinning rust drive.Case: Maingear Vybe Nero redPSU: EVGA 850 P2CoolingCPU: Intel i7 2700KMotherboard: Gigabyte GA-Z68XP-UD5GPU: GTX Titan Black... I also have a GTX 690 that would keep it a bit more era appropriate and dual GPU for both systems. However I can't find a waterblock for the 690.RAM: Blue G.Skill Ares 2133CL10Storage: A pair of Samsung 850 Pro, pair of 860 Pro, and an Intel DC P4510 U.2 on PCIe adapterCase: Lian Li V3000 Plus... Was going to use a Blue/White Maingear Shift I've had for a long time, but Microcenter dropped the price on V3000's and I had to have one lol. Also the Shift isn't really great for customPSU: EVGA 1000 G2CoolingAs for fittings and tubing... I haven't decided which system is getting what. They may both end up with a mixture of hard and soft tubing. I have a decent amount of frosted 14mm hard tube and some nice brass 16mm. I also have soft tubing in most common sizes. Mostly EPDM or clear. I'll likely use up some QD3's in the Intel system since there's so much room in that case.