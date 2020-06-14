Recovering the Lost Apollo 10 LM Software

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
Impressed?
"Mike Stewart was able to recover the previously lost Apollo 10 LM software, as flown (also known as Luminary 69 Rev 2). He shows us how he did it, which, fair warning, is a pretty technical hack. And contrary to (yet another) internet myth, the flown software would have been perfectly capable of landing Apollo 10 on the Moon."
