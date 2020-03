Recovering Storage Space? "Starting, OK"

nekrosoft13 said: I have one storage space that is misbehaving. please see below...

...Anyone have a idea how to recover from the error, "Starting, OK"? Click to expand...

Starting >>> Storage Spaces is starting or waiting for drives to be connected in the pool. This should be a temporary state. Once completely started, the pool should transition to a different operational state.Action: If the pool stays in thestate, make sure that all drives in the pool are connected properly.source: https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/windows-server/storage/storage-spaces/storage-spaces-states The status displayed suggests that one or more drives are not connected at the time you used the Get-PhysicalDisk command in powershell.Are the drives listed as starting connected and working correctly ?Do other tools like Crystal Disk Info show any issues with those drives ?Are you using power management to power off drives when that are not being used ?