Record for longest running top seller?

A friend and I were discussing some various software titles when we came across the fact that Myst was the top selling PC game for 52 months, from 1993 through 1999. This data EXCLUDED sales where Myst was bundled with other software or multimedia upgrades.



That led us to the next question, neither of which we could find a definitive answer to....



Is there anything...software, hardware, etc that has had a longer run as the top selling item in its category?