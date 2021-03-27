Record Anomalous Nernst Conductivity

What she said...
https://phys.org/news/2021-03-uranium-compound-anomalous-nernst.html
I gather this is thermoelectic somehow turned sideways by magnetism.
To generate more Volts, just make wider instead of thicker.
Dunno how it compares for cooling, or even if it can...
https://phys.org/news/2021-03-uranium-compound-anomalous-nernst.html
I gather this is thermoelectic somehow turned sideways by magnetism.
To generate more Volts, just make wider instead of thicker.
Dunno how it compares for cooling, or even if it can...