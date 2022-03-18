Recommended display settings for an LG 32UN500?

So I've been using RTing's recommended calibration settings because the only difference between the UN500 and the UL500 is higher brightness and slightly lower(?) colorspace. But I noticed that the black contrast seems rather low for a VA monitor (blacks seem way too gray to the point where even my IPS monitor looks better).
Can anyone recommend some alternative calibration settings and tips? I kinda hope I didn't get a lemon.
