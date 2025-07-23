Recommended backup before making changes - hardware vs software?

Hello. I have a physical drive duplicator that you remove your system SSD from your PC and put it in the device and it clones the drive bit by bit at the base level to another identical SSD.

Once my PC is "finished" my procedure has been to make a physical clone, and that way if something bad happens I simply take out my system drive and put in the clone and I'm back in operation without all the headache and time of trying to re-stall everything. I have A LOT of software licenses.

Likewise, prior to any new major system configs/changes/software mods, I do the same procedure in case something breaks I can quickly resort back to the way it was.



Problem is now I have several PCs and extremely busy with no time. So physically removing and cloning etc is a chore. Do you know if the built-in Windows restore point will accomplish the same thing?

I am about to troubleshoot some software issues that will require installing windows updates (which sometimes break things) and likely some new drivers too.

So, say I install the updates and causes major problems, I can go to my previous restore point and my system is back like it was?

I am using Windows 10 Pro 64, and Windows 7 Pro 64.

Thank you in advance for any help.