Recommended audio hardware for a cluttered, 10x14' room with a 100" screen on one end and a small loveseat in a corner?

C

CyJackX

n00b
Joined
Apr 8, 2015
Messages
29
In NYC, space is at a premium, so i was originally going to go with a soundbar, but at the behest of many a technophile I am now considering at least a 3.1 system, though, 5.1 could be on the table, which is what I'm asking about now. The pictures below should explain most of the setup.

Would it be too high to have the L and R on the projector brackets? With a bluetooth receiver I would be able to place it on the projector side of the room and route less wire. If I had rears, hanging them off the bottom of the shelf would not be ideal, no?

IMG_20201130_194617_087.jpg
IMG_20201130_223501.jpg
PXL_20201124_013918258.jpg
 
