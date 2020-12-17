Recommendations wanted for a height adjustable rotating TV stand

peppergomez
Gawd
- Joined
- Sep 15, 2011
- Messages
- 753
Hey all,
I have my eye on this stand for a LG 48cx:
Displays2go MB842BLK TV Stand with Wheels
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B...title_huc_1?ie=UTF8&psc=1&smid=A159EG5XLOUCP9
It has both rotating and height adjustment but some owners have complained about how difficult the height adjustment is and how it takes two people to do.
Can anyone recommend a TV stand with similar capabilities that offers easy height adjustment?
Thanks.
I have my eye on this stand for a LG 48cx:
Displays2go MB842BLK TV Stand with Wheels
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B...title_huc_1?ie=UTF8&psc=1&smid=A159EG5XLOUCP9
It has both rotating and height adjustment but some owners have complained about how difficult the height adjustment is and how it takes two people to do.
Can anyone recommend a TV stand with similar capabilities that offers easy height adjustment?
Thanks.