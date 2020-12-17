Recommendations wanted for a height adjustable rotating TV stand

P

peppergomez

Gawd
Joined
Sep 15, 2011
Messages
753
Hey all,

I have my eye on this stand for a LG 48cx:

Displays2go MB842BLK TV Stand with Wheels
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B...title_huc_1?ie=UTF8&psc=1&smid=A159EG5XLOUCP9

It has both rotating and height adjustment but some owners have complained about how difficult the height adjustment is and how it takes two people to do.

Can anyone recommend a TV stand with similar capabilities that offers easy height adjustment?

Thanks.
 
