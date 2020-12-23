Recommendations please on replacement esxi server.

Looking to replace my old dual opteron 24 bay supermicro server I bought on a hot deal here awhile ago. It died when I shut down to install 14 tb drives and won't post. Managed to rig it up running with a evga sr-2 motherboard so not in a rush to buy.



Old server hosted the following ESXi with Server 2016, Server 2012r2, redhat linux for some dev work and plex vm for media.



What is the sweet spot for a used server these days. Doesn't seem to be any on hot deals lately.



I do have 2 xeon 2680v2 and 128 gb of ram from a workstation that died should I be looking to reuse that and get a motherboard or should be looking at something newer maybe an off lease epyc?



How hard is it to remove the motherboard and raid cards from a rack mount and transplant to a double tower case? Thinking I may do that have an old double tower chassis that can fit all my drives and that actually has quiet fans. The rack mount is annoying noisy I can hear it when open the basement door and is very annoying when in the basement to play ping pong or pool or just get something from the freezer. Had it for years so got used to it but having it powered off for awhile the quiet was golden. Not sure I want another noisy rack mount. The deal on it was insane though.