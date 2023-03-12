Recommendations on new build (3D GPU rendering)

The i7-13700k has the same cores as the i9-12900k, but is faster, has more cache, and supports faster RAM. There's no reason to go with the older CPU.



Intel CPUs aren't as sensitive about RAM speeds compared to AMD units. DDR5-5600 (max on the i7-13700k when not overclocking) or 6000 should be plenty (unless you know for certain your apps are particularly sensitive to RAM bandwidth), and cheaper.



You accidentally picked the 970 Evo instead of the Evo+. The latter is newer, faster, and cheaper. Note that it is a PCIe3 unit, if that's a concern. The PCIe4 980 Pro is also currently on sale.



I'd go with a Seasonic PSU, or EVGA or Corsair.



Is a case with so many 3.5" spaces and 5.25" external bays a requirement?