Recommendations on new build (3D GPU rendering)

Blue Proteus
- Mar 31, 2020
I'm starting to figure out a new hardware build.
Primarily interested in working with Cinema 4D and Redshift.
For now, looking at:
CPU: Intel Core i9 12900K
Mobo: GIGABYTE Z790 AORUS Master
RAM: G.Skill Trident Z5 RGB Series 32GB 2 x 16GB 288-Pin SDRAM DDR5 6400
Main drive: Samsung EVO 970 1TB PCIe Gen3 x4 NVMe M.2-2280
Graphics: ASUS Dual NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 V2 OC Edition Gaming Graphics Card (PCIe 4.0, 8GB GDDR6 Memory
PSU: Thermaltake Toughpower PF1 850W 80+
https://pcbuilder.net/rigs/TQG5mW/
I'd love to get one of the shiny new RTX 4090s, but that's outside my budget.
I only need one card for dedicated rendering, but will have a second low-grade card just to drive the monitors.
Feel free to weigh in if you see something that looks like it could be improved.
