Recommendations on new build (3D GPU rendering)

I'm starting to figure out a new hardware build.
Primarily interested in working with Cinema 4D and Redshift.


For now, looking at:

CPU: Intel Core i9 12900K
Mobo: GIGABYTE Z790 AORUS Master
RAM: G.Skill Trident Z5 RGB Series 32GB 2 x 16GB 288-Pin SDRAM DDR5 6400
Main drive: Samsung EVO 970 1TB PCIe Gen3 x4 NVMe M.2-2280
Graphics: ASUS Dual NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 V2 OC Edition Gaming Graphics Card (PCIe 4.0, 8GB GDDR6 Memory
PSU: Thermaltake Toughpower PF1 850W 80+

https://pcbuilder.net/rigs/TQG5mW/


I'd love to get one of the shiny new RTX 4090s, but that's outside my budget.
I only need one card for dedicated rendering, but will have a second low-grade card just to drive the monitors.

Feel free to weigh in if you see something that looks like it could be improved.
 
The i7-13700k has the same cores as the i9-12900k, but is faster, has more cache, and supports faster RAM. There's no reason to go with the older CPU.

Intel CPUs aren't as sensitive about RAM speeds compared to AMD units. DDR5-5600 (max on the i7-13700k when not overclocking) or 6000 should be plenty (unless you know for certain your apps are particularly sensitive to RAM bandwidth), and cheaper.

You accidentally picked the 970 Evo instead of the Evo+. The latter is newer, faster, and cheaper. Note that it is a PCIe3 unit, if that's a concern. The PCIe4 980 Pro is also currently on sale.

I'd go with a Seasonic PSU, or EVGA or Corsair.

Is a case with so many 3.5" spaces and 5.25" external bays a requirement?
 
