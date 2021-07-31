Recommendations on high DIMM count DDR3 server board?

Hello, I just upgraded my dual X5650 server to dual X5680's and 144gb RAM (super excited!) and im already
going to spend too much money again carefully budgeting my necessary expenses. As far as CPUs go I am pretty much maxed out, but I have a mix of 8 and 16gb DIMMs, so I may purchase another 6X16gb to get 192. My problem is the board I am using only has 12 DIMM slots (supermicro X8DT something........similar to this one but with all X16 PCIe slots), which may be a limit for me unless I move to 32gb DIMMs. At this point im buying a new board anyway to accommodate more RAM, so it might make sense to finally jump ship to LGA 2011V2, which is the last gen to support DDR3 IIRC. Per core performance and overall number of cores is fine for my uses currently with the 5680s, but more would be better, and a pair of 2687W V2's does sound pretty slick
Are there any Dual 2011 boards that support more than 2 DIMMs per channel? It seems most boards would max out at 16 DIMMs, as opposed to 1366 which can be found with up to 18 (3 channels, 3 DIMMs per channel). If I can find a board that does quad channel w/ 3 DIMMs per channel I would definitely go that route, otherwise I would just assume stick with buying an 18 DIMM 1366 board and put the money into 32gb DIMMs.
Im also on the hunt for a decently priced 2990WX, which would make all of these old Xeon/DDR3 problems go away
