Recommendations for Computer Speakers under $300 (CAD)

H

Hot Sauce

Limp Gawd
Joined
Oct 10, 2005
Messages
154
Hey all,

I'm looking for recommendations for bookshelf speakers under about $300 Canadian.

Looking for powered speakers, as I don't want to run an amp.

Also am a bass-head, so I'm looking for something that has prominent lows. I'm open to getting a setting that includes a subwoofer, under the $300 budget total.

I've listened to my friend's Kanto YU6's and sound-wise, I'd definitely be happy with them. The price is just a bit more than what I want to pay though.

Really appreciate all your recommendations or advice.

Thanks!
Hot Sauce

EDIT (Nov 29):

I found the Edifier R2000DB speakers on Black Friday sale on a lightning deal on Amazon.ca for $200 CAD (about $150 USD). I was originally going to hunt for a deal on the R1850DB's because they have a subwoofer out so I could add a sub in the future, but I thought this deal was too good to miss up. And I heard the bass response is pretty good on the R2000DB's anyways.

Thanks for all your help!
 
Last edited:
Morphes

Morphes

[H]ardness Supreme
Joined
Jul 16, 2001
Messages
4,106
I know you are looking for a set of powered speakers but just went with a set of RB42's and sa98 amp, fucking amazing. A fellow basshead myself (nectar fam!), they pound for their size.
 
dvsman

dvsman

2[H]4U
Joined
Dec 2, 2009
Messages
3,058
For crisp and clean music - not heavy bass - they work great and I'd recommend them for sure. I even use them for gaming sometimes when I'm not using a headset.
 
dvsman

dvsman

2[H]4U
Joined
Dec 2, 2009
Messages
3,058
Oh and I bought them when they were 120ish and not they're only 71!

/shakefist
 
H

Hot Sauce

Limp Gawd
Joined
Oct 10, 2005
Messages
154
Hi everyone, just an update.

I found these Edifier R2000DB speakers on Black Friday sale on a lightning deal on Amazon.ca for $200 CAD (about $150 USD). I was originally going to hunt for a deal on the R1850DB's because they have a subwoofer out so I could add a sub in the future, but I thought this deal was too good to miss up. And I heard the bass response is pretty good on the R2000DB's anyways.

Thanks for all your help.
 
Commander Shepard

Commander Shepard

2[H]4U
Joined
Apr 12, 2016
Messages
4,069
Hot Sauce said:
Hi everyone, just an update.

I found these Edifier R2000DB speakers on Black Friday sale on a lightning deal on Amazon.ca for $200 CAD (about $150 USD). I was originally going to hunt for a deal on the R1850DB's because they have a subwoofer out so I could add a sub in the future, but I thought this deal was too good to miss up. And I heard the bass response is pretty good on the R2000DB's anyways.

Thanks for all your help.

Good choice! Edifier makes some nice speakers.
 
S

Snowdog

[H]ardForum Junkie
Joined
Apr 22, 2006
Messages
9,979
Hot Sauce said:
Hi everyone, just an update.

I found these Edifier R2000DB speakers on Black Friday sale on a lightning deal on Amazon.ca for $200 CAD (about $150 USD). I was originally going to hunt for a deal on the R1850DB's because they have a subwoofer out so I could add a sub in the future, but I thought this deal was too good to miss up. And I heard the bass response is pretty good on the R2000DB's anyways.

Thanks for all your help.

Cool let us know what you think of them. I am quite curious since I have some Edifiers wishlisted.
 
A

atarione

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Mar 17, 2011
Messages
1,979
yeah.. I have always wondered about Edifiers many of their speakers look pretty nice but I haven't ever heard them personally curious how you like them / noise floor etc type feedback.
 
Top