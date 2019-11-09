Recommendations for Computer Speakers under $300 (CAD)

Hey all,



I'm looking for recommendations for bookshelf speakers under about $300 Canadian.



Looking for powered speakers, as I don't want to run an amp.



Also am a bass-head, so I'm looking for something that has prominent lows. I'm open to getting a setting that includes a subwoofer, under the $300 budget total.



I've listened to my friend's Kanto YU6's and sound-wise, I'd definitely be happy with them. The price is just a bit more than what I want to pay though.



Really appreciate all your recommendations or advice.



Thanks!

Hot Sauce



EDIT (Nov 29):



I found the Edifier R2000DB speakers on Black Friday sale on a lightning deal on Amazon.ca for $200 CAD (about $150 USD). I was originally going to hunt for a deal on the R1850DB's because they have a subwoofer out so I could add a sub in the future, but I thought this deal was too good to miss up. And I heard the bass response is pretty good on the R2000DB's anyways.



Thanks for all your help!