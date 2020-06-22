Recommendations for a tablet for reading and annotating PDFS?

Hi all,



I've been out of the tablet game for awhile. But I'm tired of sitting at my PC so much and I need a tablet to read and annotate PDF files. I looked at dedicated tablets like the Onyx Boox, but those are pretty expensive and not worth it to me.



My needs are simple. I want a good screen and a lightish weight. Enough RAM to get things done. I'm not worried at all about storage space. Wifi only is fine. It must work well with Dropbox.



My previous tablet was an Ipad mini (I used the Goodreader app for annotation) but my daughter stole it from me and cracked the screen. So it's hers now. But the mini is too small for my ageing eyes. I'd prefer something in the 9" range.



The current Ipad (base model) is on sale for $250 at BB. But I'm wondering if there is anything cheaper/better. Android is just fine with me - I have a Pixel 3 after all.



Thanks!