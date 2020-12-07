Recommendations for a small PC case that is silent and has great airflow

I'm looking for a small case for a micro ATX board but can also fit a full size video card. Specifically a Radeon 6800xt. I'm going to run a Ryzen 5950 and in addition to gaming I also do video encoding where the CPU can run at 100% load for days at a time. So cooling is very important. I'll run an enclosed water cooler of some sort for the CPU. I probably won't water cool the GPU.



I used to build computers regularly for the past 2 decades but i'm a bit out of the loop now due to other life priorities and such. But now i'm getting back in the game.



Can you recommend a small case that can fit a full size video card and water cooling with a window. First priority is cooling. Must have excellent airflow. Second priority is sound. Must be as quiet as possible. Appearance isn't terribly important. I'd prefer a case in white but not required. A simple design is best. This will sit on top of my desk. I'll run 3 drives in it. Hopefully the board can fit 2 NVMe but if not then 1 NVMe and 2 SSD. For budget i'd prefer under $200. But if it's worth it I may stretch that a bit.