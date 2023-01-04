Recommendations for a short depth rack mounted UPS?

I am looking to add an UPS to a shallow depth rack, Tripplite SRW10USG, that is wall mounted. There is about 17' of space between front and back rails but probably need something a bit less than 17" depth so I can plug power cords in the back.

From what my energy readings show, the equipment is pulling ~200 watts. Looking for about >=20 minutes of power.

Any recommendations would be appreciated, I don't have much experience with rack mounted UPS and the quality of the different manufacturers.
 
