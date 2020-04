So with all the stay at home stuff going on and a fiber connection I wanted to see about upgrading my 5 year old Asus RT-N66U router. I don't need bleeding edge and I don't want to spend a huge amount of money. I was looking at the AC-86U but didn't know if that was still viable. I have two smart TVs, 2 phones, a tablet, a Chromebook and a laptop that connect wirelessly and a desktop using a gigabit ethernet connection. I'd need a good router for PC gaming as well. Any suggestions?