Recommend / working windows 11 drivers for x540 pcie nic card?

I'm still testing OPNSense bare metal router build before deploying it into my LAN. Today I've tested iperf3 with x540-at2 (LAN) and my windows 11 PC server (smb/plex) with x540-at2. I used cat6 cable to connect both boxes. I discovered I'm only getting 2gb speeds :-( and the link speed between 2 boxes is only 1410 Mbps...
iperf3 -c 10.0.0.1 -t 20 -P 2 -p 62124
[ ID] Interval Transfer Bandwidth
[ 4] 0.00-1.00 sec 122 MBytes 1.03 Gbits/sec
[ 6] 0.00-1.00 sec 124 MBytes 1.04 Gbits/sec
[SUM] 0.00-1.00 sec 246 MBytes 2.06 Gbits/sec
I've tried changing some options under driver properties, like enable jumbo frames, etc. However that didn't help... maybe I'm missing something. I'm attaching the picture with the driver I have:
OPNSense bare metal specs are:
CPU Intel i3570k@ 4.20Ghz (AES-NI supported)
RAM 16GB DDR3 1600 Mhz
2 x 120g SSDs Crucial m500 (MLC NAND) - ZFS mirror
intel i226 2.5gb pcie (WAN)
Intel x540-at2 pcie (LAN)
I wonder if there is a windows 11 driver that would give me a 10gb connection/link speed (or close to it)? I would really appreciate if someone would point me to best windows 11 drivers to use for x540 nic.
