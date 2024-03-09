Recommend / working windows 11 drivers for x540 pcie nic card?

I'm still testing OPNSense bare metal router build before deploying it into my LAN. Today I've tested iperf3 with x540-at2 (LAN) and my windows 11 PC server (smb/plex) with x540-at2. I used cat6 cable to connect both boxes. I discovered I'm only getting 2gb speeds :-( and the link speed between 2 boxes is only 1410 Mbps...

iperf3 -c 10.0.0.1 -t 20 -P 2 -p 62124

[ ID] Interval Transfer Bandwidth

[ 4] 0.00-1.00 sec 122 MBytes 1.03 Gbits/sec

[ 6] 0.00-1.00 sec 124 MBytes 1.04 Gbits/sec

[SUM] 0.00-1.00 sec 246 MBytes 2.06 Gbits/sec

I've tried changing some options under driver properties, like enable jumbo frames, etc. However that didn't help... maybe I'm missing something. I'm attaching the picture with the driver I have:



OPNSense bare metal specs are:

CPU Intel i3570k@ 4.20Ghz (AES-NI supported)

RAM 16GB DDR3 1600 Mhz

2 x 120g SSDs Crucial m500 (MLC NAND) - ZFS mirror

intel i226 2.5gb pcie (WAN)

Intel x540-at2 pcie (LAN)

I wonder if there is a windows 11 driver that would give me a 10gb connection/link speed (or close to it)? I would really appreciate if someone would point me to best windows 11 drivers to use for x540 nic.
 
amd7674 said:
the link speed between 2 boxes is only 1410 Mbps
Huh? Link speed should be 10/100/1000/2500/5000/10000 Mbps

My gut says not a driver issue. Are you connecting both clients directly to the OPNsense box? If you aren't you can stop reading this paragraph. Don't do this. Software bridges suck and there is a performance overhead. Uplink to a 10GbE switch and have all your clients connect to the switch. The switch has a hardware ASIC and will do line rate.

Only other suggestion I've got is make sure MTU is set the same in all places.
 
Dopamin3 said:
Huh? Link speed should be 10/100/1000/2500/5000/10000 Mbps

My gut says not a driver issue. Are you connecting both clients directly to the OPNsense box? If you aren't you can stop reading this paragraph. Don't do this. Software bridges suck and there is a performance overhead. Uplink to a 10GbE switch and have all your clients connect to the switch. The switch has a hardware ASIC and will do line rate.

Only other suggestion I've got is make sure MTU is set the same in all places.
this is the link speed I see under my windows 11. The actual connection says it is 10gb. ( please note these screenshots are not my screenshot / system. ). Using the old control on windows 11 panel shows 10gb connection.

1709989277108.png
 
And how are the clients connected? Was I correct in assuming there is no network switch and they are each hooked up to the x540-at2 on your OPNsense box?
 
amd7674 said:
this is the link speed I see under my windows 11. The actual connection says it is 10gb. ( please note these screenshots are not my screenshot / system. ). Using the old control on windows 11 panel shows 10gb connection.

View attachment 640516
That just says the link is negotiated to 10g, doesnt guarantee line speed
 
thanks guys... it looks like it was Zenarmor holding me back, which does not support MTU over 1500 (jumbo frames). I uninstalled Zenarmor on my OPNSense (anyways due to my hardware is not being powerful enough to run it) and I'm getting much better results :)

[ 4] 19.00-20.00 sec 320 MBytes 2.68 Gbits/sec
[ 6] 19.00-20.00 sec 301 MBytes 2.53 Gbits/sec
[SUM] 19.00-20.00 sec 621 MBytes 5.21 Gbits/sec
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
[ ID] Interval Transfer Bandwidth
[ 4] 0.00-20.00 sec 6.13 GBytes 2.63 Gbits/sec sender
[ 4] 0.00-20.00 sec 6.13 GBytes 2.63 Gbits/sec receiver
[ 6] 0.00-20.00 sec 6.12 GBytes 2.63 Gbits/sec sender
[ 6] 0.00-20.00 sec 6.12 GBytes 2.63 Gbits/sec receiver
[SUM] 0.00-20.00 sec 12.3 GBytes 5.26 Gbits/sec sender
[SUM] 0.00-20.00 sec 12.3 GBytes 5.26 Gbits/sec receiver

I've changed: Jumbo Packet to 9014 (disabled) Set Receive Buffer to 4096 (512) Set Transmit Buffer to 16384 (512)

[ 4] 19.00-20.00 sec 359 MBytes 3.01 Gbits/sec
[ 6] 19.00-20.00 sec 366 MBytes 3.07 Gbits/sec
[SUM] 19.00-20.00 sec 724 MBytes 6.08 Gbits/sec
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
[ ID] Interval Transfer Bandwidth
[ 4] 0.00-20.00 sec 6.95 GBytes 2.99 Gbits/sec sender
[ 4] 0.00-20.00 sec 6.95 GBytes 2.99 Gbits/sec receiver
[ 6] 0.00-20.00 sec 6.93 GBytes 2.98 Gbits/sec sender
[ 6] 0.00-20.00 sec 6.93 GBytes 2.98 Gbits/sec receiver
[SUM] 0.00-20.00 sec 13.9 GBytes 5.96 Gbits/sec sender
[SUM] 0.00-20.00 sec 13.9 GBytes 5.96 Gbits/sec receiver
 
Dopamin3 said:
And how are the clients connected? Was I correct in assuming there is no network switch and they are each hooked up to the x540-at2 on your OPNsense box?
Yes direct connection with cat-6 and cat-7 cables. I think everything is ok now, thanks to for your responese :)
 
Little late to the party, but I'd also try the -P switch on iperf and hit it will multiple parallel streams until it maxes out. I'll start with 3 and 5 but have had to use as many as 20 on an IPsec vpn tunnel to max it out. I'd be very interested in the results! Love your new setup btw. :D
 
SamirD said:
Little late to the party, but I'd also try the -P switch on iperf and hit it will multiple parallel streams until it maxes out. I'll start with 3 and 5 but have had to use as many as 20 on an IPsec vpn tunnel to max it out. I'd be very interested in the results! Love your new setup btw. :D
thanks. I think I've used": iperf3 -c <OpnSense Ip> -t 20 -P 2 -p <port#>. If there is anything in particular to test please let me know.

EDIT: I will try with -P, 3, 5 and up to 20. I will try that later today or tomorrow.
 
SamirD said:
Little late to the party, but I'd also try the -P switch on iperf and hit it will multiple parallel streams until it maxes out. I'll start with 3 and 5 but have had to use as many as 20 on an IPsec vpn tunnel to max it out. I'd be very interested in the results! Love your new setup btw. :D
Below are results with -P (2, 3, 5, 8, 10, 15, 20 and 30). Please let me know if this looks ok? thanks again guys :)

Also please let me know if you want me to test anything else.

FYI... I've changed the x540 nic settings in windows 11 (Jumbo Packet to 9014 (off by default) Set Receive Buffer to 4096 (512 by default) Set Transmit Buffer to 16384 (512 by default).

iperf3 -c 10.0.0.1 -t 20 -P 2 -p 16265

[ ID] Interval Transfer Bandwidth
[ 4] 0.00-20.00 sec 6.94 GBytes 2.98 Gbits/sec sender
[ 4] 0.00-20.00 sec 6.94 GBytes 2.98 Gbits/sec receiver
[ 6] 0.00-20.00 sec 6.87 GBytes 2.95 Gbits/sec sender
[ 6] 0.00-20.00 sec 6.87 GBytes 2.95 Gbits/sec receiver
[SUM] 0.00-20.00 sec 13.8 GBytes 5.93 Gbits/sec sender
[SUM] 0.00-20.00 sec 13.8 GBytes 5.93 Gbits/sec receiver

iperf3 -c 10.0.0.1 -t 20 -P 3 -p 21315

[ ID] Interval Transfer Bandwidth
[ 4] 0.00-20.00 sec 5.92 GBytes 2.54 Gbits/sec sender
[ 4] 0.00-20.00 sec 5.92 GBytes 2.54 Gbits/sec receiver
[ 6] 0.00-20.00 sec 5.93 GBytes 2.55 Gbits/sec sender
[ 6] 0.00-20.00 sec 5.93 GBytes 2.55 Gbits/sec receiver
[ 8] 0.00-20.00 sec 5.20 GBytes 2.23 Gbits/sec sender
[ 8] 0.00-20.00 sec 5.20 GBytes 2.23 Gbits/sec receiver
[SUM] 0.00-20.00 sec 17.0 GBytes 7.32 Gbits/sec sender
[SUM] 0.00-20.00 sec 17.0 GBytes 7.32 Gbits/sec receiver

c:\apps\iperf-3.1.3-win32>iperf3 -c 10.0.0.1 -t 20 -P 5 -p 48470

[ ID] Interval Transfer Bandwidth
[ 4] 0.00-20.00 sec 3.84 GBytes 1.65 Gbits/sec sender
[ 4] 0.00-20.00 sec 3.84 GBytes 1.65 Gbits/sec receiver
[ 6] 0.00-20.00 sec 4.55 GBytes 1.96 Gbits/sec sender
[ 6] 0.00-20.00 sec 4.55 GBytes 1.96 Gbits/sec receiver
[ 8] 0.00-20.00 sec 4.38 GBytes 1.88 Gbits/sec sender
[ 8] 0.00-20.00 sec 4.38 GBytes 1.88 Gbits/sec receiver
[ 10] 0.00-20.00 sec 4.17 GBytes 1.79 Gbits/sec sender
[ 10] 0.00-20.00 sec 4.17 GBytes 1.79 Gbits/sec receiver
[ 12] 0.00-20.00 sec 3.72 GBytes 1.60 Gbits/sec sender
[ 12] 0.00-20.00 sec 3.72 GBytes 1.60 Gbits/sec receiver
[SUM] 0.00-20.00 sec 20.7 GBytes 8.88 Gbits/sec sender
[SUM] 0.00-20.00 sec 20.7 GBytes 8.88 Gbits/sec receiver

iperf3 -c 10.0.0.1 -t 20 -P 8 -p 47740

[ ID] Interval Transfer Bandwidth
[ 4] 0.00-20.00 sec 2.20 GBytes 947 Mbits/sec sender
[ 4] 0.00-20.00 sec 2.20 GBytes 947 Mbits/sec receiver
[ 6] 0.00-20.00 sec 2.14 GBytes 920 Mbits/sec sender
[ 6] 0.00-20.00 sec 2.14 GBytes 920 Mbits/sec receiver
[ 8] 0.00-20.00 sec 3.25 GBytes 1.39 Gbits/sec sender
[ 8] 0.00-20.00 sec 3.25 GBytes 1.39 Gbits/sec receiver
[ 10] 0.00-20.00 sec 3.02 GBytes 1.30 Gbits/sec sender
[ 10] 0.00-20.00 sec 3.02 GBytes 1.30 Gbits/sec receiver
[ 12] 0.00-20.00 sec 3.45 GBytes 1.48 Gbits/sec sender
[ 12] 0.00-20.00 sec 3.45 GBytes 1.48 Gbits/sec receiver
[ 14] 0.00-20.00 sec 3.14 GBytes 1.35 Gbits/sec sender
[ 14] 0.00-20.00 sec 3.14 GBytes 1.35 Gbits/sec receiver
[ 16] 0.00-20.00 sec 2.29 GBytes 984 Mbits/sec sender
[ 16] 0.00-20.00 sec 2.29 GBytes 984 Mbits/sec receiver
[ 18] 0.00-20.00 sec 2.21 GBytes 947 Mbits/sec sender
[ 18] 0.00-20.00 sec 2.21 GBytes 947 Mbits/sec receiver
[SUM] 0.00-20.00 sec 21.7 GBytes 9.32 Gbits/sec sender
[SUM] 0.00-20.00 sec 21.7 GBytes 9.32 Gbits/sec receiver

iperf3 -c 10.0.0.1 -t 20 -P 10 -p 36179

[ ID] Interval Transfer Bandwidth
[ 4] 0.00-20.01 sec 2.56 GBytes 1.10 Gbits/sec sender
[ 4] 0.00-20.01 sec 2.56 GBytes 1.10 Gbits/sec receiver
[ 6] 0.00-20.01 sec 2.34 GBytes 1.00 Gbits/sec sender
[ 6] 0.00-20.01 sec 2.34 GBytes 1.00 Gbits/sec receiver
[ 8] 0.00-20.01 sec 2.62 GBytes 1.13 Gbits/sec sender
[ 8] 0.00-20.01 sec 2.62 GBytes 1.13 Gbits/sec receiver
[ 10] 0.00-20.01 sec 2.15 GBytes 923 Mbits/sec sender
[ 10] 0.00-20.01 sec 2.15 GBytes 923 Mbits/sec receiver
[ 12] 0.00-20.01 sec 2.22 GBytes 955 Mbits/sec sender
[ 12] 0.00-20.01 sec 2.22 GBytes 955 Mbits/sec receiver
[ 14] 0.00-20.01 sec 2.07 GBytes 890 Mbits/sec sender
[ 14] 0.00-20.01 sec 2.07 GBytes 890 Mbits/sec receiver
[ 16] 0.00-20.01 sec 2.03 GBytes 870 Mbits/sec sender
[ 16] 0.00-20.01 sec 2.03 GBytes 869 Mbits/sec receiver
[ 18] 0.00-20.01 sec 2.01 GBytes 863 Mbits/sec sender
[ 18] 0.00-20.01 sec 2.01 GBytes 863 Mbits/sec receiver
[ 20] 0.00-20.01 sec 1.71 GBytes 736 Mbits/sec sender
[ 20] 0.00-20.01 sec 1.71 GBytes 736 Mbits/sec receiver
[ 22] 0.00-20.01 sec 1.99 GBytes 856 Mbits/sec sender
[ 22] 0.00-20.01 sec 1.99 GBytes 856 Mbits/sec receiver
[SUM] 0.00-20.01 sec 21.7 GBytes 9.32 Gbits/sec sender
[SUM] 0.00-20.01 sec 21.7 GBytes 9.32 Gbits/sec receiver

iperf3 -c 10.0.0.1 -t 20 -P 15 -p 47003

[ ID] Interval Transfer Bandwidth
[ 4] 0.00-20.00 sec 1.90 GBytes 817 Mbits/sec sender
[ 4] 0.00-20.00 sec 1.90 GBytes 817 Mbits/sec receiver
[ 6] 0.00-20.00 sec 1.43 GBytes 615 Mbits/sec sender
[ 6] 0.00-20.00 sec 1.43 GBytes 615 Mbits/sec receiver
[ 8] 0.00-20.00 sec 1.39 GBytes 598 Mbits/sec sender
[ 8] 0.00-20.00 sec 1.39 GBytes 598 Mbits/sec receiver
[ 10] 0.00-20.00 sec 1.43 GBytes 613 Mbits/sec sender
[ 10] 0.00-20.00 sec 1.43 GBytes 613 Mbits/sec receiver
[ 12] 0.00-20.00 sec 1.39 GBytes 595 Mbits/sec sender
[ 12] 0.00-20.00 sec 1.39 GBytes 595 Mbits/sec receiver
[ 14] 0.00-20.00 sec 1.27 GBytes 546 Mbits/sec sender
[ 14] 0.00-20.00 sec 1.27 GBytes 545 Mbits/sec receiver
[ 16] 0.00-20.00 sec 1.22 GBytes 522 Mbits/sec sender
[ 16] 0.00-20.00 sec 1.22 GBytes 522 Mbits/sec receiver
[ 18] 0.00-20.00 sec 1.94 GBytes 832 Mbits/sec sender
[ 18] 0.00-20.00 sec 1.94 GBytes 832 Mbits/sec receiver
[ 20] 0.00-20.00 sec 1.82 GBytes 781 Mbits/sec sender
[ 20] 0.00-20.00 sec 1.82 GBytes 781 Mbits/sec receiver
[ 22] 0.00-20.00 sec 1.46 GBytes 627 Mbits/sec sender
[ 22] 0.00-20.00 sec 1.46 GBytes 627 Mbits/sec receiver
[ 24] 0.00-20.00 sec 1.41 GBytes 605 Mbits/sec sender
[ 24] 0.00-20.00 sec 1.41 GBytes 605 Mbits/sec receiver
[ 26] 0.00-20.00 sec 1.46 GBytes 625 Mbits/sec sender
[ 26] 0.00-20.00 sec 1.46 GBytes 625 Mbits/sec receiver
[ 28] 0.00-20.00 sec 1.40 GBytes 602 Mbits/sec sender
[ 28] 0.00-20.00 sec 1.40 GBytes 602 Mbits/sec receiver
[ 30] 0.00-20.00 sec 1.27 GBytes 543 Mbits/sec sender
[ 30] 0.00-20.00 sec 1.27 GBytes 543 Mbits/sec receiver
[ 32] 0.00-20.00 sec 1.21 GBytes 520 Mbits/sec sender
[ 32] 0.00-20.00 sec 1.21 GBytes 520 Mbits/sec receiver
[SUM] 0.00-20.00 sec 22.0 GBytes 9.44 Gbits/sec sender
[SUM] 0.00-20.00 sec 22.0 GBytes 9.44 Gbits/sec receiver

iperf3 -c 10.0.0.1 -t 20 -P 20 -p 5820

[ ID] Interval Transfer Bandwidth
[ 4] 0.00-20.00 sec 999 MBytes 419 Mbits/sec sender
[ 4] 0.00-20.00 sec 998 MBytes 419 Mbits/sec receiver
[ 6] 0.00-20.00 sec 1.38 GBytes 592 Mbits/sec sender
[ 6] 0.00-20.00 sec 1.38 GBytes 592 Mbits/sec receiver
[ 8] 0.00-20.00 sec 799 MBytes 335 Mbits/sec sender
[ 8] 0.00-20.00 sec 799 MBytes 335 Mbits/sec receiver
[ 10] 0.00-20.00 sec 1.33 GBytes 572 Mbits/sec sender
[ 10] 0.00-20.00 sec 1.33 GBytes 572 Mbits/sec receiver
[ 12] 0.00-20.00 sec 1.19 GBytes 513 Mbits/sec sender
[ 12] 0.00-20.00 sec 1.19 GBytes 513 Mbits/sec receiver
[ 14] 0.00-20.00 sec 1.98 GBytes 848 Mbits/sec sender
[ 14] 0.00-20.00 sec 1.98 GBytes 848 Mbits/sec receiver
[ 16] 0.00-20.00 sec 1.67 GBytes 716 Mbits/sec sender
[ 16] 0.00-20.00 sec 1.67 GBytes 716 Mbits/sec receiver
[ 18] 0.00-20.00 sec 1.01 GBytes 434 Mbits/sec sender
[ 18] 0.00-20.00 sec 1.01 GBytes 434 Mbits/sec receiver
[ 20] 0.00-20.00 sec 955 MBytes 400 Mbits/sec sender
[ 20] 0.00-20.00 sec 955 MBytes 400 Mbits/sec receiver
[ 22] 0.00-20.00 sec 1.11 GBytes 475 Mbits/sec sender
[ 22] 0.00-20.00 sec 1.11 GBytes 475 Mbits/sec receiver
[ 24] 0.00-20.00 sec 1.01 GBytes 435 Mbits/sec sender
[ 24] 0.00-20.00 sec 1.01 GBytes 434 Mbits/sec receiver
[ 26] 0.00-20.00 sec 974 MBytes 408 Mbits/sec sender
[ 26] 0.00-20.00 sec 974 MBytes 408 Mbits/sec receiver
[ 28] 0.00-20.00 sec 896 MBytes 376 Mbits/sec sender
[ 28] 0.00-20.00 sec 896 MBytes 376 Mbits/sec receiver
[ 30] 0.00-20.00 sec 1.04 GBytes 448 Mbits/sec sender
[ 30] 0.00-20.00 sec 1.04 GBytes 448 Mbits/sec receiver
[ 32] 0.00-20.00 sec 975 MBytes 409 Mbits/sec sender
[ 32] 0.00-20.00 sec 975 MBytes 409 Mbits/sec receiver
[ 34] 0.00-20.00 sec 932 MBytes 391 Mbits/sec sender
[ 34] 0.00-20.00 sec 932 MBytes 391 Mbits/sec receiver
[ 36] 0.00-20.00 sec 853 MBytes 358 Mbits/sec sender
[ 36] 0.00-20.00 sec 852 MBytes 358 Mbits/sec receiver
[ 38] 0.00-20.00 sec 1.15 GBytes 493 Mbits/sec sender
[ 38] 0.00-20.00 sec 1.15 GBytes 493 Mbits/sec receiver
[ 40] 0.00-20.00 sec 1.03 GBytes 444 Mbits/sec sender
[ 40] 0.00-20.00 sec 1.03 GBytes 444 Mbits/sec receiver
[ 42] 0.00-20.00 sec 829 MBytes 348 Mbits/sec sender
[ 42] 0.00-20.00 sec 829 MBytes 348 Mbits/sec receiver
[SUM] 0.00-20.00 sec 21.9 GBytes 9.41 Gbits/sec sender
[SUM] 0.00-20.00 sec 21.9 GBytes 9.41 Gbits/sec receiver

iperf3 -c 10.0.0.1 -t 20 -P 30 -p 33056

[ ID] Interval Transfer Bandwidth
[ 4] 0.00-20.01 sec 599 MBytes 251 Mbits/sec sender
[ 4] 0.00-20.01 sec 599 MBytes 251 Mbits/sec receiver
[ 6] 0.00-20.01 sec 584 MBytes 245 Mbits/sec sender
[ 6] 0.00-20.01 sec 584 MBytes 245 Mbits/sec receiver
[ 8] 0.00-20.01 sec 639 MBytes 268 Mbits/sec sender
[ 8] 0.00-20.01 sec 639 MBytes 268 Mbits/sec receiver
[ 10] 0.00-20.01 sec 626 MBytes 263 Mbits/sec sender
[ 10] 0.00-20.01 sec 626 MBytes 263 Mbits/sec receiver
[ 12] 0.00-20.01 sec 571 MBytes 239 Mbits/sec sender
[ 12] 0.00-20.01 sec 571 MBytes 239 Mbits/sec receiver
[ 14] 0.00-20.01 sec 543 MBytes 228 Mbits/sec sender
[ 14] 0.00-20.01 sec 543 MBytes 228 Mbits/sec receiver
[ 16] 0.00-20.01 sec 616 MBytes 258 Mbits/sec sender
[ 16] 0.00-20.01 sec 616 MBytes 258 Mbits/sec receiver
[ 18] 0.00-20.01 sec 591 MBytes 248 Mbits/sec sender
[ 18] 0.00-20.01 sec 591 MBytes 248 Mbits/sec receiver
[ 20] 0.00-20.01 sec 925 MBytes 388 Mbits/sec sender
[ 20] 0.00-20.01 sec 925 MBytes 388 Mbits/sec receiver
[ 22] 0.00-20.01 sec 860 MBytes 361 Mbits/sec sender
[ 22] 0.00-20.01 sec 860 MBytes 361 Mbits/sec receiver
[ 24] 0.00-20.01 sec 1.00 GBytes 431 Mbits/sec sender
[ 24] 0.00-20.01 sec 1.00 GBytes 431 Mbits/sec receiver
[ 26] 0.00-20.01 sec 955 MBytes 400 Mbits/sec sender
[ 26] 0.00-20.01 sec 955 MBytes 400 Mbits/sec receiver
[ 28] 0.00-20.01 sec 836 MBytes 351 Mbits/sec sender
[ 28] 0.00-20.01 sec 836 MBytes 351 Mbits/sec receiver
[ 30] 0.00-20.01 sec 780 MBytes 327 Mbits/sec sender
[ 30] 0.00-20.01 sec 780 MBytes 327 Mbits/sec receiver
[ 32] 0.00-20.01 sec 924 MBytes 387 Mbits/sec sender
[ 32] 0.00-20.01 sec 924 MBytes 387 Mbits/sec receiver
[ 34] 0.00-20.01 sec 863 MBytes 362 Mbits/sec sender
[ 34] 0.00-20.01 sec 863 MBytes 362 Mbits/sec receiver
[ 36] 0.00-20.01 sec 834 MBytes 350 Mbits/sec sender
[ 36] 0.00-20.01 sec 834 MBytes 350 Mbits/sec receiver
[ 38] 0.00-20.01 sec 798 MBytes 335 Mbits/sec sender
[ 38] 0.00-20.01 sec 798 MBytes 335 Mbits/sec receiver
[ 40] 0.00-20.01 sec 856 MBytes 359 Mbits/sec sender
[ 40] 0.00-20.01 sec 856 MBytes 359 Mbits/sec receiver
[ 42] 0.00-20.01 sec 821 MBytes 344 Mbits/sec sender
[ 42] 0.00-20.01 sec 821 MBytes 344 Mbits/sec receiver
[ 44] 0.00-20.01 sec 799 MBytes 335 Mbits/sec sender
[ 44] 0.00-20.01 sec 799 MBytes 335 Mbits/sec receiver
[ 46] 0.00-20.01 sec 792 MBytes 332 Mbits/sec sender
[ 46] 0.00-20.01 sec 792 MBytes 332 Mbits/sec receiver
[ 48] 0.00-20.01 sec 771 MBytes 323 Mbits/sec sender
[ 48] 0.00-20.01 sec 771 MBytes 323 Mbits/sec receiver
[ 50] 0.00-20.01 sec 653 MBytes 274 Mbits/sec sender
[ 50] 0.00-20.01 sec 653 MBytes 274 Mbits/sec receiver
[ 52] 0.00-20.01 sec 635 MBytes 266 Mbits/sec sender
[ 52] 0.00-20.01 sec 635 MBytes 266 Mbits/sec receiver
[ 54] 0.00-20.01 sec 626 MBytes 262 Mbits/sec sender
[ 54] 0.00-20.01 sec 626 MBytes 262 Mbits/sec receiver
[ 56] 0.00-20.01 sec 604 MBytes 253 Mbits/sec sender
[ 56] 0.00-20.01 sec 604 MBytes 253 Mbits/sec receiver
[ 58] 0.00-20.01 sec 797 MBytes 334 Mbits/sec sender
[ 58] 0.00-20.01 sec 797 MBytes 334 Mbits/sec receiver
[ 60] 0.00-20.01 sec 766 MBytes 321 Mbits/sec sender
[ 60] 0.00-20.01 sec 766 MBytes 321 Mbits/sec receiver
[ 62] 0.00-20.01 sec 765 MBytes 321 Mbits/sec sender
[ 62] 0.00-20.01 sec 765 MBytes 321 Mbits/sec receiver
[SUM] 0.00-20.01 sec 21.9 GBytes 9.42 Gbits/sec sender
[SUM] 0.00-20.01 sec 21.9 GBytes 9.42 Gbits/sec receiver
 
